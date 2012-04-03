FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iron Ore-Slow physical market, waiting for China's return
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 3, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 6 years ago

Iron Ore-Slow physical market, waiting for China's return

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Iron ore steadies near five-month high at $147.60
    * Slower drawdown of steel inventories - Macquarie

    By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, April 3 (Reuters) - Iron ore held steady near
five-month highs on limited physical market activity with top
buyer China out for a national holiday and traders unsure
whether recent price gains can be sustained unless Chinese steel
demand rebounds sharply.	
    Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was
unchanged at $147.60 a tonne on Monday, according to Steel
Index, just off a five-month peak of $147.70 touched last week.	
    Iron ore forward swaps <0#SGXIOS:> rose although volume
cleared by the Singapore Exchange dropped to 92 lots on Monday
from 376 lots on Friday.	
    "The market's on holiday mode with China out," said a
Singapore-based iron ore trader.	
    China's financial markets have been closed for a national
holiday since Monday and will only reopen on Thursday.	
    Some traders are also holding on to their cargoes, hoping
prices will rise when the Chinese return to the spot market.	
    The price of the steel raw material rose 6.7 percent in the
first quarter, outpacing a 3.4 percent gain in benchmark
Shanghai steel rebar futures. 	
    Traders and analysts say the slower rise in rebar prices
reflects a slower than expected drawdown in steel inventories.	
    "While a largely seasonal sequential demand recovery is
underway, supply of steel has also been quick to respond to
rising prices," Macquarie said in a note.	
    Macquarie estimates that steel inventory at traders has
fallen 6 percent since peaking six weeks ago. But over 2007 to
2011, inventory fell an average of 14 percent six weeks after
the first-quarter peak, the bank said.	
    China's daily crude steel output rose to 1.919 million
tonnes in mid-March from 1.898 million tonnes earlier in the
month, industry data showed last week. 	
    Deutsche Bank expects that additions to steel production
capacity in China this year will outpace growth in demand. It
forecasts 60 million tonnes in new capacity, taking total
capacity to 864 million tonnes.	
    That would be well above the annualised output of 700
million tonnes this year, based on the latest daily production
estimate by the China Iron and Steel Association, making it
difficult to sustain any steel price rises.	
        	
  Iron ore indexes 
                                    Last    Change  Pct Change
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX             149.75      0.00        0.00
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     147.6      0.00        0.00
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            147.37     -0.13       -0.09
  *Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
 	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.