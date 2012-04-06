FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar hits nearly 3-mth top; ore buying weak
#Basic Materials
April 6, 2012 / 5:01 AM / 6 years ago

Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar hits nearly 3-mth top; ore buying weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates rebar price)	
    SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai rebar futures extended gains to a
nearly three-month high on Friday, amid a pickup in steel demand as construction
activity resumes though the rise could be limited as cooling economic growth in
China, the world's top steel producer and consumer, is likely to weigh on the
market.	
    The most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
 climbed to its highest since Jan. 17 before easing 2 yuan to close at
4,385 yuan ($690) a tonne, up 0.7 percent from the previous close. The contract
hit a one-month low on Thursday.	
    "Buying from end users is rising gradually, but both traders and users
continue to face tightness in credit, limiting their bookings," said a steel
trader based in Shanghai.	
    "I am still concerned over overall market demand this year due to a slowdown
in China's economy. Many traders, who have annual buying contracts with steel
mills, have cut their contract volumes this year due to tightness in credit and
a shaky outlook on demand." 	
    The Chinese iron ore market has been slow after the long holiday weekend,
even though traders are keen to tap marginal gains in steel prices. Upbeat
services sector data lent some strength to steel, a raw material widely used in
construction, manufacturing and auto making.	
    China's fast-growing services sector expanded again in March as business
confidence hit an 11-month high, according to the HSBC Services Purchasing
Managers Index (PMI). 	
    "The market has moved little after the holiday. Some traders want to raise
prices, but demand isn't strong enough to support their keenness," said an iron
ore trader in Shanghai.	
    Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI held steady
again at $147.60 a tonne on Thursday, according to The Steel Index, near the
five-month high of $147.70 reached last week.
         	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT
                                                                                 
  Contract                          Last    Change  Pct Change                   
  SHANGHAI REBAR*                   4385     31.00        0.71
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX             149.75      0.00        0.00
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     147.6      0.00        0.00
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            147.64      0.27        0.18
                                                                                 
  *In yuan/tonne                                                                 
  #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
 ($1 = 6.3153 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

