Iron Ore-China steel falls for 4th day in 5, slow demand

* Shanghai rebar at 2-week low, iron ore off 6-month top * BHP sells spot cargo at nearly flat prices, Vale tenders * Fortescue sees strong ore demand from China, firm prices (Updates rebar price, adds China economy poll) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures hit two-week lows on Thursday, when it fell for a fourth time in five sessions, reflecting investors' concern that slowing demand may curb China's record steel production. Iron ore pulled away from six-month highs as worries about steel demand in China, the world's biggest buyer of the raw material, kept buyers off the market. The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to close at 4,315 yuan ($680) a tonne, after falling as low as 4,304 yuan, its weakest since April 5. Spot steel prices in China have also either dropped or stayed unchanged in recent weeks. China's crude steel production rose to a record 2.031 million tonnes a day on average in the first 10 days of April, based on estimates by industry group China Iron and Steel Association. "Some of the mills are overestimating the demand recovery. I don't think it has happened yet," a Shanghai-based iron ore trader said. Mills began producing at a record rate in March, when monthly output hit an all-time high of 61.58 million tonnes, ahead of an expected resumption in construction after the winter lull. "There is construction going on but not a big scale. That's why demand has not improved sharply," the trader said. The price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan City in Hebei province was around 3,820 yuan a tonne, mostly unchanged from last week, he said. China's economy grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, although economists in a Reuters poll released on Thursday believe the worst is over for China and that it is heading for a rebound in coming months. FEEL THE PAIN "There's a high chance that both steel and iron ore prices will fall in the near term," said a physical trader in Singapore. "If steel production remains high this month, steel prices will definitely drop sharply in May. For some mills which are running at the breakeven line and prices drop, they will immediately feel the pain." China's steelmakers lost about 1 billion yuan in the first quarter, compared with a profit of 25.8 billion yuan a year earlier, the China Iron and Steel Association said. Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd said it was expecting continued strong demand for iron ore from China, which should help keep prices between $140.50 and $149.50 a tonne for the next year or two. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.5 percent to $148.50 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel Index. The price hit its highest level in nearly six months of $149.40 last Friday. Global miner BHP Billiton sold 62.7-percent grade Newman iron ore fines at $151.26 a tonne and 57.5-percent grade Yandi fines at $136.61 per tonne at a tender late on Wednesday, little changed from a previous deal, traders said. Prices include freight costs. Brazil's Vale is holding a sale tender for 117,500 tonnes of 62.5-grade sinter feed on Thursday, and traders expect the price to stay near the last done deal of $148 a tonne, cost and freight. There are also lower grade Indian cargoes from Goa on offer via tender, said the Shanghai trader, comprising 57- and 59-grade fines and lumps. With the last done deal for 57-grade Indian fines at $128 a tonne and close to $130 for 59-grade lumps, "prices are already very high," he said. "We will bid for these cargoes but we're not sure we will get them," he said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0707 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4315 -27.00 -0.62 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 150 -1.00 -0.66 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.5 -0.70 -0.47 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.44 -0.02 -0.01 *In yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3028 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)