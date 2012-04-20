FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar steady after fall, worst week in 2 months

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Shanghai rebar futures drop 1.6 pct on week
    * Iron ore steady, lack of impetus to break $150
    * SKorea's POSCO Q1 profit slides 54 pct on weak demand

 (Adds POSCO, updates rebar price)	
    By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures
steadied after hitting two-week lows on Friday, but still posted
their worst week in two months, as slow Chinese demand kept the
pressure on prices and restrained buyers' appetite for raw
material iron ore.	
    The most active October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange hit a session low of 4,298 yuan ($680)
a tonne, a level not seen since April 5, before closing little
changed at 4,313 yuan.	
    For the week, construction-used rebar fell 1.6 percent, its
steepest drop since mid-February. 	
    "Steel demand is not particularly poor, it's just not
stellar. Relative to what China's done in previous years, there
isn't quite the same impetus and confidence in the wider economy
to bolster sentiment in the steel market," said Rory MacDonald,
iron ore broker at Freight Investor Services.	
    A slowing economy in China, the world's biggest steel
producer and consumer, is raising doubts about whether a
seasonal uptick in demand in the second quarter, when
construction recovers after winter, would be as strong as many
had thought.	
    That could curb China's steel production, which hit a record
daily pace above 2 million tonnes in early April, and
consequently demand for iron ore. 	
    "I don't see anything radical ahead in the next two or three
months. Unless the government makes a clear move on the macro
side, I don't see the Chinese steel market fundamentals altering
all that much," said MacDonald.	
    Steel demand was similarly slack elsewhere, with South
Korean steelmaker POSCO reporting a 54 percent fall
in first-quarter operating profit to 422 billion Korean won
($371 million) on weaker demand and higher raw material cost.
 	
    	
    CORRECTION AHEAD	
    Prices at spot sale tenders by iron ore miners this week
either dropped or hardly moved compared to previous tenders,
suggesting there is no urgency among buyers to stock up.	
    Top iron ore miner sold 117,500 tonnes of
62.5-percent grade sinter feed late on Thursday at 147.18 a
tonne, cost and freight, down from $148 at a prior tender in
March, a Shanghai-based trader said.	
    Rio Tinto  sold 61-percent grade Pilbara
iron ore fines at $149.10 per tonne, about the same price at
which it sold a similar cargo last week at $149.18, the trader
said.	
    That followed Wednesday's tender by BHP Billiton 
 which sold Newman and Yandi iron ore fines at levels
near a previous tender.	
    "A lot of the steel mills are looking at a correction in
steel prices because of the high production and slow demand. So
they are slowing down on purchasing seaborne iron ore cargo,"
said the Shanghai trader.	
    Prices of spot steel have dropped, with steel billet in
China's key Tangshan area in Hebei province falling to 3,780
yuan a tonne on Friday from 3,820 yuan last week, traders said.	
    Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $148.50 a tonne on Thursday,
according to Steel Index.	
    The index-based price hit a six-month peak of $149.40 last
week, but has dropped since.	
    "We seem to be in touching distance of the ceiling for iron
ore prices," said MacDonald at Freight Investor Services, who is
looking at $150 as a resistance level.	
    A similar iron ore price gauge by Platts IODBZ00-PLT hit
$151.25 last week, but has also fallen since, standing at
$150.50 on Thursday.	
    	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0714 GMT
                                                                                                                
  Contract                          Last    Change   Pct Change
  SHFE REBAR OCT2                   4313     -2.00        -0.05
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX              150.5     +0.50        +0.33
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     148.5     +0.00        +0.00
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            148.59     +0.15        +0.10
                                                                                                                
  Rebar in yuan/tonne
  Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
       	
($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan)	
($1 = 1138.1500 Korean won)	
	
 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

