Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar hits 6-week low, demand woes weigh

* China factory activity in modest pickup in April -HSBC * Slow iron ore physical market, offer prices steady * China Q1 iron ore imports grow at less than half yr-ago pace (Adds China ore imports, global steel output, comments) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures dropped to their weakest level in more than six weeks on Monday pressured by slow demand in top market China which has also stalled iron ore price gains. Data showing that factory activity in China stabilised in April barely lifted investor sentiment, with a key private-sector purchasing managers index (PMI) still pointing to shrinking manufacturing activity for a sixth straight month. The HSBC Flash PMI, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, recovered slightly to 49.1 in April from 48.3 in March, but was still below the 50 mark which indicates expansion. "It's an improved number but it's not a very encouraging number because it's still below 50," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. "We should be very cautious about the second quarter because right now we are not seeing a very clear trend on demand." The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.7 percent at 4,281 yuan ($680) a tonne, after hitting a session trough of 4,277 yuan, a level not seen since March 8. A slowing economy in China, which grew at its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter, is raising concern that a seasonal uptick in steel demand in the second quarter, when construction recovers after winter, might not be as strong as many had thought. That could curb China's steel production, which hit a record daily pace above 2 million tonnes in early April, and consequently demand for iron ore. Fueled by aggressive Chinese production, global crude steel output hit a record high of 132 million tonnes in March. But Chicago-based consultancy analyst Michelle Applebaum said she expects China's steel production pace to slow in the second half of this month after mills incurred losses in the first quarter. "Overall, we are expecting an improved supply/demand balance in China in the second quarter, resulting in a reduction in exports as Chinese steelmakers thus far have been unwilling to reduce export prices...," Applebaum said in a note. SLOWER IMPORT GROWTH Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were mostly unchanged on Monday, except for lower grade Indian material which dropped by $1 per tonne, said Chinese consultancy Umetal. "Buying activity is a little weak. Steel futures have also dropped so that's affected sentiment," said a Shanghai-based physical iron ore trader. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI ended last week at $148.40 a tonne, according to Steel Index. That's one dollar down from a six-month peak of $149.40 reached on April 13. Uncertainty over whether Chinese steel demand will pick up has restrained appetite for iron ore, with analysts and traders saying spot prices could be trapped in recent ranges in coming months. China's iron ore imports rose nearly 6 percent to 187.5 million tonnes in the first quarter of the year, customs data showed on Monday. In the same period last year, imports were up 14.4 percent. "Chinese traders don't want to take positions right now. There's no clear market direction," said the Shanghai trader who sells mostly Indian cargoes to Chinese mills. Export volumes from India, the world's third-largest iron ore exporter after Australia and Brazil, have dropped sharply as authorities there clamp down on illegal mining. India's iron ore shipments to China fell 47 percent in the first quarter to less than 5 million tonnes. On Friday, India's top court said it had allowed mining to resume in iron ore mines of more than 50 hectares in Karnataka state after their environmental plans are approved, potentially bringing 4.5 million tonnes a year to local steel producers. But the move is expected to have little impact on exports as Karnataka has failed to approve any shipments despite a Supreme Court order lifting a ban on them. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0701 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4281 -32.00 -0.74 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 150.25 -0.25 -0.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 148.4 -0.10 -0.07 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 147.99 -0.60 -0.40 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.3085 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Lane)