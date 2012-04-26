Iron Ore-Spot stays at 1-month low, buyers scarce

* Shanghai rebar stabilises after fall to 7-week low * China says to shut 7.8 mln T of steel capacity * Vale Q1 net falls as prices, exports drop (Adds China's planned capacity cut, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore stayed at one-month lows, with sellers to key China market cutting offer prices further on Thursday as they tried to lure back buyers whose appetite has waned on sluggish demand for steel. Shanghai rebar steel futures regained some footing after falling to seven-week lows on Wednesday, although traders said Chinese producers are unlikely to pick up fresh cargoes of raw material iron ore unless they see signs that steel prices are firmly on the rebound. "Buying interest has been absolutely zero," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "Selling has become increasingly difficult given the recent fall in steel prices. Today's the only day that steel prices have stabilised, but buyers are still taking a 'wait-and-watch' approach to check whether this is a one-day phenomenon or if it will last for a considerable period of time." Sellers continued to cut prices to revive buying interest, though this was mostly in vain, traders said. Another Shanghai trader said he offered to sell 59/59-percent grade Indian iron ore lump at $2-$3 a tonne below market rates, and was even willing to consider a lower bid, but found there was no Chinese buying interest. "I've shown flexibility on the price, I have said the price can be discussed, but ... no one has come back to me," he said. Benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI steadied at $146.70 a tonne on Wednesday, a one-month low it had touched on Tuesday, based on data from reference price provider Steel Index. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.4 percent at 4,290 yuan ($680) a tonne on Thursday, after hitting a seven-week trough of 4,251 yuan in the previous session. EXCESS CAPACITY Slow steel demand and excess supply in China have been weighing on prices. Steel mills have been producing at a rapid clip, hoping demand would pick up, as it has in previous years, during the seasonally strong second quarter. But China's economy is slowing this year, with first-quarter growth the weakest in almost three years, and with it consumer demand. Daily crude steel output by mills stayed above 2 million tonnes in mid-April, according to latest estimates from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA). Average daily output stood at 2.005 million tonnes, slightly off the record 2.031-million tonne pace in early April. "There's significant excess capacity in China and we're not seeing some of that capacity, as is the case in Europe, being idled and taken offline because of the slump in demand," said Patrick Cleary, steel analyst at Wood Mackenzie. "That is keeping steel prices sluggish. They should be reducing output to get the prices up and boost their margins because margins are extremely thin or even negative in China at the moment." If annualised, the latest CISA estimate of daily steel production puts China's output for the year at 732 million tonnes, but some analysts have estimated the country's actual capacity is well above 800 million tonnes. The world's bigggest steel producer, China, is aiming to shut 7.8 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity this year, its industry ministry said, part of efforts to curb pollution and boost efficiency. The goal, which needs the cooperation of local governments to be enforced, is, however, much lower than last year's target of closing nearly 28 million tonnes in capacity. Slow demand and high raw material costs caused Chinese steel companies to lose 1 billion yuan in the first quarter, the CISA said last week. The consequent drop in iron ore prices from year-ago levels slashed top iron ore miner Vale's first-quarter net profit by nearly half, along with bad weather that cut its output and exports. The impact of heavy rains on Vale's mines and railways forced the company to declare force majeure on Jan. 11, allowing it to break supply contracts. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0712 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4290 +16.00 +0.37 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 148 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 146.7 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 146.15 -0.72 -0.49 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3041 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)