Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar drops in sell-off, ore looks shaky
June 4, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar drops in sell-off, ore looks shaky

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China commodities sold off on global economic woes
    * Iron ore steady, but Australian cargoes at premium

 (Adds Vale tender, updates rebar price)	
    By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures fell
more than 1 percent on Monday in a broad-based decline across
risky assets spurred by a weakening global economy, with the
U.S. and Chinese economies slowing and the euro zone stuck in a
debt crisis.	
    Steel's loss could mean curbed appetite for raw material
iron ore, threatening last week's gains that pushed it back to
two-week highs above $130 a tonne, as the weak consumption
season in top market China starts this month.	
    The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to a session low of
4,020 yuan ($630) a tonne, its weakest since May 25, before
closing down 1.5 percent at 4,033 yuan.	
    Rebar's drop was modest versus losses in other China-traded
commodities, with rubber and cotton futures hitting their
downside limit and copper sliding nearly 3 percent, as the
outlook for the global economy continued to worsen.	
    Data on Friday showed job creation in the United States last
month was less than half what analysts had expected, further
blurring the outlook for the global economy with the Chinese
manufacturing sector slowing and no end in sight to Europe's
debt crisis.	
    Steel and iron ore prices rose for the first time in seven
weeks last week as market players looked to more efforts, and
possibly stimulus measures, by the Chinese government to buoy
its economy.	
    But traders say the gains are likely to be short-lived.	
    "Steel consumption is still very slow and products are
hardly moving in China. And we are going into the weak
consumption season," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.	
    	
    FRAGILE	
    Inventories of iron ore at Chinese mills are also not at
critically low levels, standing at nearly 30 days over the past
two weeks at 50 smaller Chinese steel mills, investment bank
Macquarie said, suggesting there was no compelling reason for
producers to buy.	
    "Last year, mills ran inventory down to 20 to 28 days before
coming back to market. This makes the recent uptick in the iron
ore price look fragile," Macquarie said in a note.	
    "As with steel, we think prices are rising on the
expectations of better demand to come, rather than a real time
change in the fundamentals and therefore prices are at risk of
rolling over again in the near term."	
    Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
IODBZ00-PLT was unchanged at $135.50 a tonne on Friday, based
on Platts index. It gained more than 2 percent for the week.	
    But traders said Australian iron ore continued to fare
better than other material, given its low content of impurities
such as silica, making it more cost efficient for mills to buy.	
    "That's why Australian cargo continues to command a premium
in the market. Other origins are taking a hit," said another
trader in Shanghai.	
    Top miner Vale is selling two cargoes with a
total volume of around 250,000 tonnes at a tender that will
close later on Monday, traders said.	
        	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0806 GMT
                                                                                            
  Contract                          Last    Change   Pct Change
  SHFE REBAR OCT2                   4033    -62.00        -1.51
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX              135.5     +0.00        +0.00
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX       135     +0.20        +0.15
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            135.47     +0.53        +0.39
                                                                                            
  Rebar in yuan/tonne
  Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
      	
($1=6.3690 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)

