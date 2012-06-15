FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Ore-Spot prices extend gains despite slow China steel mkt
June 15, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Iron Ore-Spot prices extend gains despite slow China steel mkt

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Iron ore at near 2-wk top as traders bid up market
    * Benchmark iron ore prices climb for fifth day on Thursday
    * China steel prices flat to slightly higher

 (Updates rebar price)	
    By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Price offers for Australian
and Brazilian iron ore cargoes in top market China rose on
Friday, after a five-day rally in benchmark rates, wi th traders
betting on further gains although mills were hesitant to buy
more amid slow steel demand.	
    Iron ore has gained 2.5 percent so far this week, while
Chinese steel prices are nearly flat, underscoring a divergence
between markets that are typically closely linked.	
    A fall in spot iron ore prices to two-week lows last week
lured buyers back into the market as Chinese steel mills
replenished stocks, encouraging traders to bid up the market and
recover from losses they incurred in May when prices slid to
their lowest for the year.	
    But unless steel prices rebound, the iron ore rally may soon
run out of steam, as mills wrap up restocking and traders run
out of buyers willing to take cargoes at current prices.	
    Price offers in China for cargoes from top iron ore exporter
Australia rose by a dollar per tonne for a second day on Friday,
while those from No. 2 supplier Brazil also increased by a
dollar a tonne, said industry consultancy Umetal.	
    Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI rose 0.8 percent to $134.70 a tonne on Thursday,
according to Steel Index, its highest since June 1 and extending
its winning streak to a fifth day.	
    While more traders than mills are snapping up iron ore
cargoes, they are also quick in selling them. A major Chinese
trading firm bought a cargo at $144 a tonne on Monday and sold
it on Thursday at $146, traders said.	
    "Traders are going for quick deals these days. I don't think
they're 100 percent confident on the future of the steel
market," an iron ore trader in Shanghai said.	
    "We got feedback from several mills, saying that product
sales are still very slow."        	
    Steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and
producer, remained sluggish as shown by barely moving prices,
with Chinese economic growth easing and demand weakening during
summer when construction projects slow. 	
    The price of steel billet in Tangshan in China's top steel
producing Hebei province was mostly flat at around 3,600 yuan
($570) a tonne this week, while Shanghai rebar futures 
are up a modest 0.3 percent.	
    "Some mills are buying, but most are not," said a trader in
Hong Kong, with Chinese steel producers becoming increasingly
reluctant to take up cargoes as prices rise.	
    Top miner Vale sold a 64.76-percent grade iron
ore cargo at $147.28 a tonne at a tender on Thursday, nearly $2
more than the price for a similar grade last week, traders said.
Vale is offering 250,000 tonnes of 63.8-percent grade iron ore
in a tender closing later on Friday.	
    BHP Billiton  sold a shipment of
62.7-percent Australian Newman iron ore fines at $139 per tonne
versus a sale of $138.10 earlier this week, traders said.	
       	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0710 GMT
                                                                                                             
  Contract                          Last    Change   Pct Change
  SHFE REBAR OCT2                   4122    +12.00        +0.29
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX             136.25     +0.50        +0.37
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     134.7     +1.00        +0.75
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            136.17     +0.91        +0.67
                                                                                                             
  Rebar in yuan/tonne
  Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
 ($1 = 6.3703 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Himani Sarkar)

