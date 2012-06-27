FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Ore-Spot offers drop, weak China steel mkt may extend
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Iron Ore-Spot offers drop, weak China steel mkt may extend

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Shanghai rebar in 4th day of decline, hits 3-week low
    * Chinese mills live hand to mouth on iron ore needs
    * Australia sees 2012/13 iron ore exports up 10 pct

 (Updates rebar price)
    By Manolo Serapio Jr
    SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Spot price offers for
Australian and Brazilian iron ore cargoes in China dropped on
Wednesday as demand thinned amid a sluggish Chinese steel market
that is likely to extend through next month as rains slow
construction projects.
    Demand for steel in China, the world's biggest consumer and
producer, has been largely weak this year, driving steel prices
down nearly 3 percent as slower activity in the world's No. 2
economy curbs demand. 
    Demand is also seasonally weak during the summer as the hot
weather slows construction activity. But now, so will the rains.
    "All our clients are bearish. They think steel demand in
July will be worse because it's been raining in most parts of
China, so construction work could slow down," said an iron ore
trader in Shanghai.
    "There's no incentive to buy iron ore now."
    Price offers for Australian iron ore cargoes fell by $1 per
tonne on Wednesday, according to industry consultancy Umetal.
Offers for Brazilian material dropped by $2 a tonne. 
    Australia is the world's biggest iron ore producer, followed
by Brazil. Australia on Wednesday predicted a 10 percent rise in
iron ore exports to 510 million tonnes in the next fiscal year
as miners expand output to meet demand from top market China.
 
    Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI dropped 1.2 percent to $135.40 a tonne on
Tuesday, its lowest since June 15, based on data from the Steel
Index.
    "Mills continue to live hand to mouth, operating with as
little inventory as possible and buying small volumes at port
when necessary," the Steel Index said.
    
    OUT OF STEAM
    It marked a second straight day of decline for iron ore as a
recent rally ran out of steam. The price rose for 10 consecutive
days up to last Thursday, its longest winning streak since
mid-November, as traders bet that high steel output in China
will push mills back into the spot market to restock. 
    "Most mills have already replenished in the past weeks so
there's no need for them to buy now," said another trader in
Shanghai.
    "We have not bought anything recently and we still continue
to sell our port stocks in small lots. It's not easy because the
market keeps changing so we have to adjust prices several times.
But we're trying to sell more because it looks like prices will
drop some more in the short term."
    Prices at sale tenders by miners have been falling this
week, including those sold by BHP Billiton  on
Monday. 
    Top miner Vale sold 163,000 tonnes of
64.81-percent grade iron ore at $147.05 a tonne on Tuesday via a
tender, against a previous sale above $150, traders said. 
    Chinese mills may be prodded to curb output if steel demand
remains weak in July, although some may already be cutting
production.
    "In China ... since steel mills are now reducing production
measured on days of consumption basis, iron ore inventories are
rising and now exceed 31 days," Macquarie said in a note.
    That puts any price recovery at risk unless steel demand
improves and mills increase output, said Macquarie. 
    The most-traded steel rebar contract for October delivery on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a three-week low of
4,060 yuan ($640) per tonne on Wednesday, its fourth daily loss
in a row. It closed down 0.3 percent at 4,063 yuan.
            
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT
                                                                                                          
  Contract                          Last    Change   Pct Change
  SHFE REBAR OCT2                   4063    -13.00        -0.32
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX              137.5     -1.50        -1.08
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     135.4     -1.70        -1.24
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            137.62     -0.15        -0.11
                                                                                                          
  Rebar in yuan/tonne
  Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
 ($1 = 6.3629 Chinese yuan)

 (Editing by Ed Davies and Himani Sarkar)

