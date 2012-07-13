Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar gains, but has worst week since May

* China Q2 GDP growth at 3-year low * China June daily crude steel output 2nd all-time high * Iron ore forward swaps extend losses (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, July 13 (Reuters) - China steel futures rose marginally on Friday, but posted their biggest weekly loss in nearly two months, reflecting persistently sluggish demand from the world's top steel market that is expected to keep spot iron ore prices under pressure. China's economy expanded 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, its slowest pace in three years, and puts full-year growth on course for its softest showing since 1999. While the figure matched market expectations, it confirmed the severity of the slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy, and traders said a recovery is unlikely before the fourth quarter, which means the Chinese steel market will stay weak. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.6 percent at 3,941 yuan ($620) a tonne, after four straight days of losses. On a continuation basis, rebar dropped 3.3 percent for the week, its steepest loss since mid-May. "The third quarter will be very poor in terms of demand for steel and iron ore," said an iron ore trader in Singapore. "I don't think we've hit bottom yet. With steel prices continuing to fall, and mills' margins getting completely eroded there's nowhere for iron ore prices to go but down." China's biggest listed steelmaker, Baoshan Iron and Steel , said on Thursday it will cut August prices of its main products by 4.6 percent to 5.6 percent. It marked the second time Baosteel cut prices this year after slashing rates for July, underlining the company's lack of confidence that demand will bounce back in the near term. Adding pressure on steel prices is the continued increase in supply in China as the country's legion of mills sustain production at record pace to keep their market share in a highly fragmented sector. China's average daily crude steel output hit 2.007 million tonnes in June, the second highest on record, data showed on Friday. "Demand will remain sluggish in July and August, and steel mills will cut output, but marginally, as the overcapacity will curb any significant decline in steel production," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.2 percent to $133.70 a tonne on Thursday, according to the Steel Index, the lowest since July 2. "Traders aren't really taking any positions when the market looks set to come off some more and mills seem quite content to scale back the inventory they're holding," said another trader in Singapore, who expects iron ore to average around $127 during the third quarter. Prices of nearby iron ore forward swaps were likely to extend losses to a fifth day on Friday, as traders bet on a further decline in spot rates. The Singapore Exchange-cleared August contract traded at $127.25 a tonne after closing at $129 on Thursday, the second trader said. The September contract similarly eased to $126.50 from $127.92 previously, he said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0717 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN3 3941 +22.00 +0.56 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 134.5 -0.50 -0.37 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 133.7 -0.30 -0.22 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 134.98 -0.10 -0.07 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3733 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)