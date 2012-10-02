FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iron ore flat as physical, swaps markets slow with China away
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 2, 2012 / 4:45 AM / 5 years ago

Iron ore flat as physical, swaps markets slow with China away

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices steadied
on Tuesday amid a dearth of bids and offers in both physical and
forward swaps markets, silenced by a week-long public holiday in
top iron ore importer China.
    Prices are likely to bounce back when the Chinese return
next week after the Oct 1-5 National Day break and replenish
their stockpiles of the steelmaking raw material, although
sluggish Chinese steel demand would keep any gains in check,
traders said.
    Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $104.20 a tonne on Monday,
according to data provider Steel Index.
    "More than 50 percent of mills, traders and banks think iron
ore prices will rise when the Chinese return next week," said a
Singapore-based trader.
    "Mills have to restock after the long holiday, but the
question is how long the restocking can last," he said, adding
that the move could send iron ore prices to between $110 and
$115, levels last seen in August.
    Iron ore hit a three-year low of $86.70 last month as
China's economic slowdown curbed its demand for raw materials.
Prices have since recovered to stand above $100, but have
struggled to push higher in the face of poor steel demand in the
world's biggest consumer.
      
  Iron ore indexes
                                                                                         
                                    Last    Change   Pct Change
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX              106.5     +0.00        +0.00
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     104.2     +0.00        +0.00
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            106.46     +0.00        +0.00
 
                                                                                         
  Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
        

 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.