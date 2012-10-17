Iron ore stabilizes, but outlook remains weak

* Prices stabilise as steel mills slow purchases * Trade seen rangebound as miners, buyers stay cautious SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices stabilized on Wednesday, as steel mills in top buyer China slowed purchases of the raw material amid a weak outlook for demand after a rapid rebound in steel prices nearly stalled this week. The lack of a strong recovery in demand, along with rising steel output, is likely to weigh on prices, pressuring iron ore. "I think there is demand from the Chinese to restock, but both miners and Chinese buyers are going to play a cautious game not to tip the balance too much either way," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore brokering at SSY Futures, part of the shipbroking group Simpson Spence and Young. "So that's going to create some rangebound trading on iron ore swaps and physicals." The slow purchase of iron ore cargoes in China pushed down the benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI for the fourth day, to stand down 0.4 percent at $112.6 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data from information provider Steel Index. Despite recovering from last month's three-year low below $87, the price is still about a quarter below this year's high of $149.40. Chinese steel mills, which produce nearly half of the world's steel output, became cautious after rebuilding some stockpiles last week following weak gains in steel prices this week. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose nearly 1 percent to 3,644 yuan ($580) a tonne, little changed from last Friday. "Physical trade has been slow this week because the market is dropping, so mills are hesitant to purchase, whether it's spot or forward cargo," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. China's average daily crude steel output rebounded to stand above 1.9 million tonnes in the first 10 days of October, as rising steel prices prompted mills to lift production, despite a weak demand outlook for the rest of the year. The average daily rate rose 4 percent to 1.916 million tonnes between October 1 to 10 from September 21 to 30. Top miners, including BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group, are pressing on with plans to boost iron ore output, as low-cost mining giants carve out a larger market share and undercut competitors struggling with slower growth in top buyer China. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0551 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3648 37.00 1.02 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 114.75 -0.00 -0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 112.6 -0.40 -0.35 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 114.7 -0.18 -0.16 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.2640 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)