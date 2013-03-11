UPDATE 1-Shanghai rebar hits 3-month low on demand outlook; ore steady

* China steel stockpiles top 20 mln tonnes-BoA-Merrill Lynch * China data suggests patchy economic recovery By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai rebar futures fell to their lowest in almost three months on Monday, pressured by a weak outlook for steel demand in top consumer China and data pointing to a patchy economic recovery. The weakness in steel may cut appetite from Chinese steel producers for raw material iron ore, although traders say limited availability of spot cargoes could cushion the impact on its prices. Inventories of five major steel products held by traders in China rose for an 11th straight week to 20.1 million tonnes as of March 1, according to data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. Rebar, or reinforcing bar which is used in construction, accounted for about half of the inventory at 9.8 million tonnes, based on the data. China's demand for steel usually picks up shortly after the Lunar New Year, which was in mid-February, as the warmer weather allows construction projects to resume. But the high steel stockpiles suggest end-user demand remains sluggish. "We are not very optimistic about the iron ore market because steel is not doing well," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. "But I expect small declines in prices because supply of prompt shipments is still tight." The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange touched a session low of 3,867 yuan ($620) a tonne, its weakest since Dec. 14. It closed down half a percent at 3,908 yuan. Weekend data pointed to an uneven economic recovery in China. Inflation hit a 10-month high in February and combined annual industrial output in January and February grew at its slowest pace since October. Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore was unchanged at $146.30 a tonne on Friday, according to Steel Index. The price hit a six-week low of $145.20 on March 5. RIO TINTO TENDER WATCHED Traders are eyeing a tender by Australian miner Rio Tinto for price cues. Rio is offering 100,000 tonnes of 61 percent grade Australian Pilbara iron ore fines at a tender on Monday and another 65,000 tonnes of 58.6 percent fines, traders said. Rio last sold Pilbara fines at $147.32 a tonne on Thursday, and traders expect the new cargo to be sold at around the same level. "I haven't heard mills planning to cut production, so some mills could still buy iron ore to keep their inventories healthy," said another iron ore trader in Shanghai. Iron ore swaps were also little changed, as investors await signals from the physical market. The April contract cleared by top global clearer Singapore Exchange traded at $138 a tonne, against Friday's settlement of $137.92, brokers said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0708 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT3 3908 -20.00 -0.51 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 146.3 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 148.2 +0.17 +0.11 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day