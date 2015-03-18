UPDATE 2-Iron ore crisis deepens, Fortescue scraps refinancing

* Spot iIron ore tumbles 5.4 pct to $54.50/t - lowest on record

* State-run Chinese mill plans closure as govt fights pollution

* Fortescue scraps $2.5 bln refinancing on weak market

* Australia cuts 2015 price forecast to $60/tonne (Updates prices)

By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, March 18 (Reuters) - The iron ore market plunged deeper into crisis on Wednesday as spot prices fell 5.4 percent to their lowest on record, and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, pulled a $2.5 billion high-yield bond issue.

Prices dropped amid growing concerns that tougher environmental checks in China would hit steel production and dent demand for the raw material in the world’s top consumer.

Chinese steel mills, already struggling with chronic overcapacity and slower demand growth as the world’s No. 2 economy loses momentum, are faced with rising environmental compliance costs as Beijing aims to improve air quality.

Benchmark 62 percent grade iron ore for immediate delivery to China’s Tianjin port .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 5.4 percent to $54.50 a tonne, according to The Steel Index (TSI). The commodity has lost 24 percent so far this year after sliding 47 percent in 2014.

Iron ore is at its lowest since TSI pricing records began in 2008, forcing Fortescue to withdraw its multi-billion dollar bond offer and sending its shares to six-year lows.

Iron ore for September delivery on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 18 yuan at 437 yuan ($70) a tonne, hitting a daily floor limit set by the bourse. It was the lowest level for a most-traded contract since it was launched in October 2013.

On the Singapore Exchange, the April iron ore contract slid more than 3 percent to $54.90 a tonne.

“Investors are worried that the new environmental checks targeting air pollution would deal a hefty blow to iron ore,” said Li Wenjing, an analyst at Industrial Futures in Shanghai.

China’s environment ministry is doing a new round of inspections in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Metropolis Circle as the government steps up efforts to fight air pollution which has led to public discontent, according to state-owned Xinhua News Agency.

Stricter environmental standards and overcapacity have already forced a Chinese state-owned steelmaker to plan the closure of most of its facilities and lay off workers later this month, fuelling concerns that more mills could shut down this year.

Earlier this month, some steel mills in Shandong province were ordered to close by local authorities for failing to meet environmental standards.

Top iron ore exporter Australia on Wednesday cut its price forecast for iron ore in 2015 by 5 percent to $60 a tonne, citing rising supply and waning demand growth among Chinese steelmakers.

A 170,000-tonne cargo of 62-percent grade Australian iron ore fines for May delivery was sold at $56.50 a tonne on Tuesday, traders said.

Rebar and iron ore prices at 0818 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT5 2483 -31.00 -1.23 DALIAN IRON ORE DCE DCIO SEP5 437 -18.00 -3.96 SGX IRON ORE FUTURES APR 54.9 -1.94 -3.41 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 57.6 -0.50 -0.86 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 56.95 -1.95 -3.31 Dalian iron ore and Shanghai rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day