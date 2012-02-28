Iron Ore-Spot extends gains to 6th day on Chinese buying

* Spot steel prices recover ahead of construction restarts * Iron ore rally may be capped at $150/tonne -StanChart * BHP warns rising cost may dent supply expansion (Adds Shanghai rebar futures) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices rose for a sixth consecutive day and sellers upped offers further on Tuesday as a rebound in steel prices encouraged buying of the raw material by top consumer China. Prices of Chinese steel products have been rising gradually since last week as demand picks up ahead of construction project restarts in March. That bodes well for iron ore which got off to a slow start this year, given slack Chinese buying interest since the Lunar New Year break in January. The price of steel billet in the key Tangshan area has risen by about 50 yuan ($8) a tonne from last week, said a trader from China's eastern Shandong province. The average price of rebar in China climbed 1.6 percent to 4,198 yuan a tonne at the end of last week, while hot-rolled coil increased 0.8 percent to 4,242 yuan, according to data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session high of 4,297 yuan a tonne, its loftiest since Feb. 10, before closing up 0.2 percent at 4,291 yuan. "More and more people are coming back to the steel market to purchase, since most construction work is resuming or getting started," said the Shandong trader. That should sustain buying interest in iron ore, which the trader expects to continue until next month, supporting prices. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI rose 1.1 percent to $140.50 a tonne on Monday, up for a sixth day, according to reference price provider Steel Index. It was the highest level since Feb. 13. Those gains could be extended as sellers of imported ore in China increased price offers on Tuesday by $1-$2 per tonne, industry consultancy Umetal said. Australian 63-grade Newman iron ore fines were quoted at $142-$144 a tonne and 61.5-grade MAC fines at $139-$141, while Brazilian 65-grade material was offered at $151-$153, Umetal said. All prices include freight costs. MODERATE INCREASE Prices of iron ore forward swaps extended gains <0#SGXIOS:>, reflecting expectations spot rates could go higher. "We think a moderate increase in iron ore prices is possible if Chinese demand continues and port stocks decline further, but we need to be cautious in forecasting sharp price rallies because the steel production data we have seen points to a slow recovery," said Judy Zhu, a commodity analyst at Standard Chartered in Shanghai. Zhu said she also sees the price for 62-grade iron ore being capped at $150 a tonne "between now and the end of April because steel mills are still very hesitant in accepting higher prices". China's daily crude steel output rose 1.9 percent in the first 10 days of February from late January to 1.705 million tonnes, after staying at less than 1.7 million tonnes over the past three months, industry data showed last week. But global miners remain optimistic China's iron ore demand will stay strong in the longer term. Top iron ore producer Vale also told an industry conference in Beijing that a huge expansion of global iron ore output is needed as older mines become depleted. But third-ranked BHP Billiton warned that rising capital costs could dent miners' ability to ramp up iron ore supplies, which means the growth in global production could fall short of expectations. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0748 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4291 9.00 0.21 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 143 2.50 1.78 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 140.5 1.50 1.08 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 141.15 1.50 1.07 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.3019 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)