Iron Ore-China steel snaps 5-day rise after growth goal cut
#Asia
March 5, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 6 years ago

Iron Ore-China steel snaps 5-day rise after growth goal cut

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* China trims 2012 GDP growth target to 7.5 pct from 8 pct
    * Offer prices for imported ore in China steady

 (Updates rebar price)	
    By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, March 5 (Reuters) - Benchmark China steel
futures fell on Monday, snapping a five-day climb as investors
worried about the demand outlook after Beijing cut its 2012
growth target to 7.5 percent to give the economy more room to
slow if needed.	
    Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao dropped the annual growth target
from the 8 percent set in the previous eight years, citing the
need to take a cautious and flexible approach and to keep prices
stable. 	
    The lower growth target, which could cap China's steel
demand this year and cut the nation's appetite for raw material
iron ore, also weighed on stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai.	
    The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange eased 0.7 percent to close at 4,267
yuan ($680) a tonne.	
    While many in the market had expected Beijing to cut the
economic growth outlook, traders say it could further hurt
demand for steel.	
    "Demand for steel is really weak and this may be the
situation for most of this year. This year would be a tough year
for steel mills," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.	
    While the steel market was more active this time versus the
previous weeks, "we don't see how demand can be sustained when
there's no news of new projects. Real estate is still slow as
well as railway construction," he said.	
    Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were steady on
Monday, as sellers held off on further price increases, although
the major miners continued to put up cargoes for sale tenders.	
    Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 1 iron ore
producer, is selling 100,000 tonnes of 65.1-percent grade iron
ore lumps and 135,000 tonnes of 62.75-grade sinter feed iron ore
fines, traders said. Third-ranked BHP Billiton  
is also offering a capesize cargo of 61.5-grade MAC fines,
traders said.	
    Prices at tenders have mostly risen, with cargoes mainly
taken up by big steel mills seeking high-quality material.	
    "The smaller ones prefer port stocks which are cheaper,"
said another Shanghai-based trader.	
    Stockpiles of imported ore at major Chinese ports, currently
at around 98.7 million tonnes, have fallen for four straight
weeks after hitting a record 101 million tonnes in early
February. 	
    Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was
unchanged at $143.20 a tonne on Friday, but gained for a second
week in a row last week after a recent fall in spot rates drew
buyers back into the market.	
    Reflecting slow demand, China's steel production has been
mostly steady at low levels since the start of the year.	
    Daily crude steel output stood at 1.699 million tonnes from
Feb. 11 to 20 versus 1.696 million tonnes in the previous 10
days, data from the China Iron & Steel Association showed last
week. 	
    On an annualised basis, the latest daily production rate
comes to 620 million tonnes, below last year's record output of
683 million tonnes.	
    Global miners, nevertheless, remain confident that China's
iron ore demand will stay robust longer term, as Brazil's Vale
and Australian firms Rio Tinto  and BHP Billiton
have been investing billions of dollars to boost output.	
    Iron ore shipments to China through Australia's key Port
Hedland rose 4 percent to 14.58 million tonnes in February from
January, data released by the port authority showed.
 	
      	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0728 GMT
                                                                                                      
  Contract                          Last    Change  Pct Change
  SHANGHAI REBAR*                   4267    -32.00       -0.74
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX              144.5      0.00        0.00
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     143.2      0.00        0.00
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            141.15      1.50        1.07
                                                                                                      
  *In yuan/tonne
  #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
    
($1=6.2982 yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

