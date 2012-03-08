Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar ends 3-day slide, investors still wary

* Shanghai rebar tracking gains in Chinese equities * Spot iron ore steady as buying interest wanes (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai rebar futures rose on Thursday along with equities to break a three-day losing streak, but a shaky view of steel demand in top consumer China restrained buying interest in raw material iron ore. China shares rose for the first time in four sessions as investors sought bargains among large-cap stocks. The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.7 percent to 4,281 yuan ($680) a tonne at the close of trading. Still, traders said it was not clear if the price gains in rebar, used in construction, would be sustained as sellers held off on increasing prices for iron ore cargoes on Thursday as the outlook for steel demand remained blurry. "Buying interest is reduced and steel demand is not supportive of iron ore prices going further up," said a purchasing manager for an iron ore trading firm in Shanghai. Miners have been selling iron ore cargoes on the spot market this week, at prices that were either similar or slightly lower than previous deals due to the weak buying interest from China. Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $143 a tonne on Wednesday, according to reference price provider Steel Index. Prices have come off after hitting four-month highs of $181 in September as sluggish demand curbed China's steel output in late 2011. UBS commodities analyst Tom Price said it was unusual that iron ore prices have not rallied after the Lunar New Year break in January. "There's a lot of nervousness among the Chinese steel mills," said Price, citing tight credit conditions in China. He said an increase in China rebar prices could suggest a rebound in iron ore, which has come off October troughs of below $120. "It will be interesting to see if this is sustainable," Price added. Supply from Australia was unlikely to drop off even if prices weaken, Price said, given most operations are highly profitable at current ore prices. "With production costs of between $25 and $50 a tonne, depending on who you are, it's still a quite profitable margin," he said. However, China's appetite for iron ore projects in Australia is shrinking fast as the billions of dollars they have sunk into mines, ports and railways fails to blunt the power of the sector's three giants. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0721 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4281 28.00 0.66 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144.5 -0.25 -0.17 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 143 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 143.6 0.00 0.00 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3099 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Jim Regan in SYDNEY; editing by Miral Fahmy)