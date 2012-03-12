Iron Ore-Spot prices edge up amid faint recovery signs

* Chinese imports rebound 9.5 pct in February * Spot prices, rebar futures inch up on Monday (Updates rebar price) By David Stanway BEIJING, March 12 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices in China, the world's biggest market, edged up on Monday amid signs that steel demand is starting to pick up, but investors remained cautious. Australian Pilbara fines with 61.5 percent iron content were being offered at $141-144 per tonne, up $1 from Friday, according to industry consultancy Umetal. Chinese officials have suggested 2012 could be one of the worst years ever for the domestic steel sector, with overcapacity and slow demand continuing to erode margins, and some even say iron ore import volumes could fall this year. But data from China's customs authority on Saturday showed iron ore imports in February rose 9.5 percent from a month earlier to 64.98 million tonnes, the highest since January 2011. Sebastian Lewis, head of data and analytics at consultancy Steel Business Briefing in Shanghai, said relatively low iron ore prices may have driven smaller Chinese producers out of the market. "I think it is fair to say iron ore at $140 a tonne is taking some of the marginal producers out of the market. We reckon the marginal cost of production is somewhere around $150 for some of the smaller producers and they have exited the market, which will support greater levels of imports," he said. STEEL OUTPUT RECOVERING? Steel output also saw a faster-than-expected recovery, with daily production runs reaching 1.93 million tonnes in February, far higher than CISA estimates of less than 1.7 million tonnes, according to National Bureau of Statistics data. But Lewis warned that output had merely recovered from its unusually low level in the fourth quarter of 2011, and noted the aggregate for January and February was still lower than in the same period of last year. Demand remains uncertain, and despite an encouraging increase in output many Chinese steel mills continue to face losses. According to China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) data obtained on Monday by the 21st Century Business Herald newspaper, the grouping's 80 steel mill members suffered combined losses of 2.321 billion yuan ($367.79 million) in January, versus profits of 7.91 billion a year earlier. March and April are traditionally strong months for steel production in China, as winter recedes and construction activities resume across the country. While some mills have cautiously started raising prices, including China's biggest private producer Shagang, industry leader Baoshan Iron and Steel said on Monday it would keep prices unchanged for April. Lewis said construction sector demand was likely to pick up, but there were few signs of any big resurgence. "I think there will be a bit of a recovery and (construction) projects will restart, but over the last two months I don't think demand has been particularly strong there." The most-active October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up on Monday, ending at 4,335 yuan per tonne, up 16 yuan from the previous close. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0309 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4335 16.00 0.37 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 145.25 1.25 0.87 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 142.6 0.00 0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.78 -0.78 -0.54 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3107 yuan) (Editing by Michael Watson)