Iron Ore-Spot ore edges up, $150/T seen as near-term cap

* Iron ore prices up 2 pct this week * Shanghai rebar slips before rising 0.05 pct by midday * Uncertain steel demand may cap iron ore prices SHANGHAI, March 15 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices ticked higher on increased buying from top consumer China, but uncertainties over steel demand may curb further gains for the steelmaking raw material, with $150 per tonne seen as the short-term peak. Australian Pilbara fines with 61.5 percent iron content extended gains this week, with offers ranging between $144 and $146 per tonne on Thursday, including freight, up $1 from the previous day and 2 percent for the week, industry consultancy Umetal said. China's weaker economic growth target and its resolve to deflate domestic property prices will continue to weigh on steel demand growth in the world's biggest steel producer and consumer, likely limiting the upside trend for iron ore. "China's social housing construction is still facing financial constraints, therefore, support for real steel demand remains uncertain. The government will continue to curb commercial housing, so construction steel demand growth will not be large in 2012," the China Iron & Steel Association (CISA) said in a monthly report published on its website. Benchmark China steel futures fell on Thursday, after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pledged to maintain real estate price curbs, ending four straight days of increases. "China's current steel capacity utilisation rate remains relatively low, but production has climbed slightly. Once steel prices continue to rise, capacity utilisation will accelerate, which will restrain steel price rises," CISA added. The most-traded October rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.6 percent to a low of 4,310 yuan ($680) per tonne on Thursday, after it hit a five-week high on Wednesday. It reached 4,327 yuan per tonne by the midday close, up 0.05 percent from the previous close. Australia's third-largest iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group sees prices of the steelmaking raw material holding between $120 and $150 per tonne in the near term. "Steel mills will not be able to make profits if iron ore prices break through $150 per tonne as they are only able to make marginal profits now," said Wu Wen'an, steel analyst with HNA Topwin Futures in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0355 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4327 2.00 0.05 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 146.75 0.50 0.34 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.3 0.20 0.14 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.66 0.44 0.30 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong)