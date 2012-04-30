FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iron Ore-Spot may resume decline when China returns
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 30, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

Iron Ore-Spot may resume decline when China returns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Physical iron ore trading
was limited on Monday, with participants from top importer China
away for a public holiday, but traders expect spot prices to
resume their decline when the Chinese markets reopen on
Wednesday.	
    "I imagine that buyers are waiting until everybody's back on
Wednesday before doing anything," said Rory MacDonald, broker at
Freight Investor Services, adding there was limited interest in
both the physical and swaps markets.	
    Iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI,
regarded as the industry benchmark, rose 1.1 percent to $145.40
a tonne on Friday, according to Steel Index.	
    Despite the gain, the price of the steel making ingredient
still ended 2 percent lower for all of last week, having fallen
to near seven-week troughs of $143.80 on Thursday.	
    Sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer
and producer, as evidenced by a slow drawdown in steel product
inventories held by traders, had weighed on producers' demand
for iron ore.	
    "I feel that prices will continue to come off and the
two-day holiday in China is just a break in the market before we
continue edging down," MacDonald said.        	
    "We're not yet quite in that peak seasonal demand period,
which some participants are sighting as a reason to expect a
bounce post-holiday, in preparation for improved steel demand
come late May."	
    Global and Chinese steel consumption growth will slow in
2012 because of weaker economic growth in China and
uncertainties about the debt crisis in the euro zone, the World
Steel Association said on Friday.  	
    Global steel consumption will grow by 3.6 percent to 1.422
billion tonnes in 2012 and by 4.5 percent to 1.486 billion
tonnes in 2013, against 5.6 percent growth last year, the
association said. 	
        	
  Iron ore indexes
                                                                                                            
                                   Last      Change   Pct Change
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX             148.25     +1.25        +0.85
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     145.4     +1.60        +1.11
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            146.92     +0.88        +0.60
  Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
 	
 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.