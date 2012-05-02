FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar at 2-month lows on shaky demand outlook
#Basic Materials
May 2, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar at 2-month lows on shaky demand outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Offer prices for imported ore in China mostly steady
    * HSBC PMI shows China manufacturing sector shrank for 6th
month

 (Recasts lead, updates prices)	
    By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, May 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures fell to
their weakest level in nearly two months on Wednesday as Chinese
markets reopened after a long holiday weekend with buyers opting
for caution amid a still shaky outlook for steel demand.	
    Spot iron ore prices were mostly steady with weaker steel
prices giving Chinese producers less impetus to pick up fresh
iron ore cargoes.	
    The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to close
at the session low of 4,245 yuan ($670) a tonne, the lowest
since March 7.	
    Chinese markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday for a public
holiday.	
    "While a lot of the smaller mills are running low on stocks,
they are not going to build inventories aggressively when the
direction of the steel market is unclear," a Shanghai-based
trader said.	
    "And they are not worried about a shortage of material
because they can get them anytime, and even cheaper, from the
ports."	
    Stockpiles of imported iron ore have mostly fallen since
topping 101 million tonnes in February, standing just above 97
million tonnes last week. 	
    Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were mostly
unchanged on Wednesday, except for some Indian cargoes, based on
data from industry consultancy Umetal. 	
    Indian 63.5/63 grade ore was quoted at $148-$150 a tonne,
including freight, up $1 from Friday, and offers for lower grade
Indian material also rose by a dollar.	
    Sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer
and producer, where trader-held inventories of steel products
were not falling as fast as they did last year, had weighed on
producers' demand for iron ore.	
    But China's manufacturing sector showed fresh signs of
bottoming out in April, with export orders ticking up, although
activity still contracted for a sixth consecutive month,
according to a survey by HSBC. 	
    An expected improvement in supplies from top exporters
Australia and Brazil during the second quarter, after bad
weather cut January-March shipments, is also seen limiting any
potential rebound in iron ore prices.	
    "So with this big pressure from the supply side, some people
feel prices may not recover very soon," the Shanghai trader
said.	
    Top miner Vale is selling 109,700 tonnes of
63.72-percent grade sinter feed ore via a tender on Wednesday,
said a trader in Hong Kong, and market players are eyeing the
pricing for trading cues.	
    Vale last week sold 63.74-percent grade sinter feed at
$146.52 a tonne, slightly lower than a prior sale. 	
    Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content was
unchanged at $145.40 a tonne on Tuesday, according to the Steel
Index.	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0723 GMT
                                                                                            
  Contract                          Last    Change   Pct Change
  SHFE REBAR OCT2                   4245    -24.00        -0.56
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX             148.25     +0.00        +0.00
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     145.4     +0.00        +0.00
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            146.92     +0.00        +0.00
                                                                                            
  Rebar in yuan/tonne
  Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
 ($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

