FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar hits 2-month low, ore slips
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 3, 2012 / 6:26 AM / 5 years ago

Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar hits 2-month low, ore slips

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Prices for Brazilian, Indian ore cargoes fall $1/tonne
    * China services activity cools in April

 (Updates rebar price)	
    By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures fell to
fresh two-month lows on Thursday as output in top producer China
remained well in excess of demand, curbing appetite for raw
material iron ore.	
    Offer prices for Brazilian and Indian cargoes in China fell
by $1 per tonne, according to Chinese consultancy Umetal, amid
limited buying interest from the Chinese who were away before
Wednesday for a public holiday.	
    The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session trough of 4,234
yuan ($670) per tonne, its weakest since March 7, before closing
down 0.1 percent at 4,239 yuan.	
    "China is producing so much steel and end-user demand is, at
best, seeing a marginal improvement," said Henry Liu, head of
commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.	
    "We need to see a correction in steel prices to cut this
tremendous supply coming to the market."	
    China's daily crude steel output stayed above 2 million
tonnes in mid-April, based on estimates by industry group China
Iron and Steel Association, after hitting a record high of 2.031
million tonnes a day in the first 10 days of last month.
 	
    But the rate of drawdown in China's five major steel
products - rebar, wire rod, hot rolled coil, cold rolled coil
and plate - since hitting their peaks for the year had halved to
10 percent in 2012 compared to the average pace over the past
five years, based on Reuters calculations from data compiled by
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch.	
    That suggests steel demand in the world's largest consumer
and producer is taking a hit from a slowdown in the overall
economy that in the first quarter grew at its weakest pace in
nearly three years.	
    Data on Thursday showed China's services sector cooled last
month, retreating from a 10-month high in March, underscoring
two manufacturing figures for April which showed weakness among
smaller enterprises despite improved headline figures.
 	
    	
    VALE TENDER	
    Since peaking at 19 million tonnes in mid-February, the
country's inventory of five major steel products held by traders
fell 10 percent over nine weeks to 17.1 million tonnes on April
20, according to the BoA-Merrill Lynch data citing figures from
China's customs, National Bureau of Statistics and industry
consultancies.	
    Over 2007 to 2011, stockpiles dropped an average 20 percent
over nine weeks after hitting their peaks, the data showed.	
    Given China's huge steel production capacity, mills tend to
continue to produce more, even at thin margins, unless they see
prices dropping sharply and on a sustained basis.	
    Tracking weaker steel prices, iron ore also slipped, with
the benchmark 62-percent grade ore .IO62-CNI=SI dropping 0.6
percent to $144.60 a tonne on Wednesday, according to Steel
Index.	
    "We are not seeing buying interest and we expect more spot
cargoes from suppliers," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader.	
    Top miner Vale sold a cargo of 63.72-percent
grade iron ore at $145.18 a tonne, cost and freight, at a tender
on Wednesday, down from $146.52 at a previous sale of a similar
grade last week, traders said.	
    Vale is selling another cargo of 64.13-percent grade iron
ore lumps on Thursday, while major Indian exporter Sesa Goa
 is offering two cargoes with grades below 60 percent,
traders said.	
    	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0712 GMT
                                                                                         
  Contract                          Last    Change   Pct Change
  SHFE REBAR OCT2                   4239     -6.00        -0.14
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX                148     -0.25        -0.17
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     144.6     -0.80        -0.55
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            146.33     -0.59        -0.40
                                                                                         
  Rebar in yuan/tonne
  Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
    
($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Sugita Katyal)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.