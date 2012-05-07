Iron Ore-China steel sags to 2-month lows, ore falls

* Iron ore offer prices fall up to $2/T on thin demand * Rebar drop in line with broad-based weakness (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr and Ruby Lian SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai rebar steel futures fell to their weakest in more than two months on Monday as slow demand in top market China kept prices under pressure, prompting sellers of raw material iron ore to cut prices. The fall in rebar futures also tracked weakness across commodity and equity markets as French and Greek elections led to more uncertainty for an economically fragile region and fuelled a resurgence of bearish sentiment for risk assets that emerged after last week's U.S. jobs data. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to a session low of 4,215 yuan ($670) a tonne, a level not seen since Feb. 24, before closing down 0.8 percent at 4,221 yuan. Sluggish steel demand in China, the world's biggest consumer and producer of the metal, has weighed on prices in both spot and futures markets, with production staying near-record levels in mid-April. "The overall market sentiment isn't upbeat as output grows too fast while demand growth fails to catch up," said Bill Chen, a senior steel trader with Hong Kong-based Smart Timing Steel Ltd. "Steel mills are facing big pressure from high raw material cost and traders are also living a hard life due to weak steel prices," Chen said. Dai Xianghui, an analyst with futures brokerage SDIC CGOG Futures in Beijing, said there was no sign that China would ease long-standing curbs on its property sector and market expectations were lower for another cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio to boost lending any time soon. "The fundamentals for rebar remain quite weak and the market lacks positive news to support prices," Dai said Weaker steel prices have curbed Chinese mills' appetite for iron ore, forcing sellers to cut prices by up to $2 per tonne on Monday, according to data from Chinese consultancy Umetal. Offer prices for Australian, Brazilian and Indian cargoes fell amid limited buying interest. "We don't see any light right now unless steel prices improve," said a Shanghai-based iron ore trader. "There are hardly any inquiries." Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI dropped 0.6 percent on Friday to close the past week down nearly 1 percent, its third straight weekly loss. The Shanghai trader said he expects iron ore prices to drop by another $4-$5 a tonne this week. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0703 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4221 -35.00 -0.82 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 145.25 -2.00 -1.36 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 144.1 -0.80 -0.55 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 145.37 -0.68 -0.47 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3062 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)