Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar falls 3rd day, hits lowest since Feb

* Slow demand, ample supply of steel in China * Key iron ore index at seven-week low * Baosteel keeps prices steady for June (Adds Baosteel, tender results, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures fell on Wednesday for a third straight day, reaching their lowest level since February amid sluggish demand in top consumer China that also kept pressure on iron ore prices. Excess steel supply has weighed on prices in China where mills continued to produce at a record clip even as inventories of steel products fell at a slower pace than last year. The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a session trough of 4,170 yuan ($660) a tonne, its weakest since Feb. 17, before trimming losses to close at 4,186 yuan, down 0.6 percent. "It is reflecting the over capacity concerns. There has been a bit of real increase in demand, but it's been a slower recovery than in previous years," said Joshua Johnston, senior research analyst at Steel Business Briefing in Shanghai. The inventory of steel products held by Chinese traders has declined 13 percent to 16.5 million tonnes 11 weeks after hitting this year's peak of 19 million tonnes, based on data compiled by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. During a similar 11-week period in 2011, inventories dropped nearly 21 percent after peaking at 18.9 million tonnes, according to the data which cites figures from China's customs, National Bureau of Statistics and industry consultancies. The weakness in steel prices has limited demand for iron ore, the key raw material to make steel, keeping prices flat to lower. Offer prices for imported iron ore in China were unchanged on Wednesday, based on data from Chinese consultancy Umetal. Benchmark 62-percent grade ore dropped 0.7 percent to $144.42 a tonne .IO62-CNO=MB on Tuesday, according to Metal Bulletin, the lowest since March 21. BAOSTEEL HOLDS PRICES STEADY Iron ore, which hit $149.25 a tonne in April - its highest so far this year, is unlikely to go much beyond $150 for the rest of 2012, said Johnston, adding the growth in Chinese steel production is unlikely to be as brisk as previous years. In March, for example, the annual growth in the country's crude steel output slowed to 3.9 percent from 9 percent in the same period last year. Industry estimates put April's average daily runs at a fresh record high of 2.026 million tonnes, trumping the 1.986-million-tonne pace in March. Still, the surplus supply and slow demand has dragged down spot steel prices. The price of steel billet in China's key Tangshan area in Hebei province has fallen more than 3 percent to 3,700 yuan a tonne this week from 3,820 yuan in late March, a Shanghai-based trader said. Underscoring weak demand, Baoshan Iron and Steel Co , China's largest listed steelmaker, said it will keep its prices unchanged for a third straight month in June. There were no deals heard yet in China's physical iron ore platform where three cargoes were sold during Tuesday's debut, traders said. Top miner Vale is holding a sale tender for 104,133 tonnes of 63.94-percent grade sinter feed, closing later on Wednesday, said a trader in Singapore. Other deals this week pointed to lower prices. BHP Billiton sold two cargoes of 61-percent grade MAC iron ore fines at $143 a tonne, including freight, on Tuesday, down $2 from a prior deal in early May, the Shanghai trader said. On Wednesday, two Indian 57-percent grade cargoes were sold at $104 and $105 per tonne, on a free on board basis, which were $2-$3 lower than previous deals, he said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0845 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4186 -27.00 -0.64 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 145 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 144.42 -0.95 -0.65 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ed Lane and Himani Sarkar)