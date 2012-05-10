Iron Ore-Spot drops on weak steel, China imports at 6-mth low

* China April commodity imports point to weaker demand * Shanghai rebar stays near February lows * Rio Tinto takes cautious stance on spending (Updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices in top consumer China slipped on Thursday as a slow recovery in steel demand kept most buyers off the market, with steel prices hovering near levels last seen in February. China's iron ore imports dropped to a six-month low of 57.69 million tonnes in April, as falling steel prices forced mills to buy more iron ore from old stocks sitting at ports and use more domestic material. China's latest trade data, which also showed copper imports at eight-month lows, reflect the slow pace of recovery in Chinese raw material demand, said Judy Zhu, commodity analyst at Standard Chartered in Shanghai. "We feel that demand right now, although it has been improving from a month ago, has been improving in a very, very soft pace," said Zhu. Offer prices for imported iron ore in China, originating from Australia, Brazil and India, fell by $1 per tonne on Thursday, according to industry consultancy Umetal. The most active rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed almost flat at 4,190 yuan a tonne. It hit a session low of 4,180 yuan, near Wednesday's intraday low of 4,170 yuan, the weakest since Feb. 17. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI fell 1 percent to $141.30 a tonne on Wednesday, the lowest since Feb. 27, based on data from Steel Index. "Many mills say they have sufficient iron ore stocks for now, and even those operating with minimal inventory have little interest to buy," Steel Index said in a note. A Brazilian cargo of 63.94-percent grade iron ore fines was sold at $142.20 a tonne at a tender on Wednesday, traders said, in line with the recent weakness in spot prices. RISING RISK Some Chinese mills are opting to buy iron ore from those stockpiled at ports, which are cheaper than fresh cargoes. Inventories at ports have dropped to 97 million tonnes last week from more than 100 million tonnes in early February. "Based on the reduction in imports, it looks like China may be drawing down on its iron ore inventories given that steel production continued at record levels in March and April," said Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Bank. "We'll have to keep an eye on port stocks, with some of them acquired at high prices and unlikely to be sold into the current market." Chinese mills increased output to record levels over the past two months on expectations of a seasonal recovery in demand. "But so far the spring demand recovery remains muted. Even so, we cannot yet see strong evidence of an unwanted stock build, although this is the risk in the next few months," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. "We retain our forecast of 4.6 percent growth in crude steel output this year, but suggest that risk to our number currently is to the downside," the bank said. Even miners are taking a cautious stance. Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, said it was cautious about stepping up capital spending and capital returns to shareholders as the global environment remains highly volatile. But Standard Chartered's Zhu, who spoke to some Chinese steel mills recently, said she has not heard any plans by them to reduce production, with shutting facilities a more costly option for them. "At least until the end of May, everybody's very, very keen to produce as much as possible," she said. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0735 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4190 +4.00 +0.10 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 144 -1.00 -0.69 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 141.3 -1.40 -0.98 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 142.8 -1.62 -1.12 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Himani Sarkar)