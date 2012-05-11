Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar at 4-month low, China data weighs

* China industrial output at slowest in nearly 3 years * Iron ore at below $140/T, first time since Feb * China mills may cut output if price slide extends-trader (Recasts lead, adds China data, updates rebar price) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chinese steel prices hit four-month lows on Friday on fresh evidence of a slowdown in the world's top consumer, casting doubt on the chances of a strong pickup in demand and dragging iron ore below $140 a tonne for the first time since February. Shanghai rebar was down for a fourth time in five sessions, losing more than 2 percent for the week, the steepest weekly drop since February, as slow-moving steel products weighed on prices. Some traders said Chinese steel producers could curb output if the slump extended. Data on Friday showed China's industrial production in April grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years, which along with poor trade numbers on Thursday, suggest the world's No.2 economy continues to slow even after a weak first-quarter performance. "The data suggests further deceleration of the economy at the start of Q2, with all segments of private demand weak. This increases the pressure for policy stimulus, both fiscal and monetary," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped nearly 1 percent to close at 4,150 yuan ($660) a tonne, just off the day's low of 4,148 yuan, a level last seen on Jan. 9. Construction-used rebar fell 2.3 percent for the week, its biggest slide since mid-February when it fell more than 3 percent. PRODUCTION CUT Weaker steel prices pushed buyers out of the spot iron ore market, with benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI falling 1.4 percent to $139.30 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since Feb. 24, based on data from Steel Index. "The steel market doesn't look encouraging. Even if mills buy at the current iron ore prices, there's very little margin to be had," said a trader in Shanghai. "Even for traders it is difficult to take positions because it's very difficult to resell at the moment without incurring a loss." A holder of Indian 52-percent grade cargo was willing to resell the material at nearly $90 per tonne, the trader said, which is more than $10 lower than Monday's prices. "If the situation continues, by the end of May you may see some mills cutting production," he said. Chinese mills increased output to record levels over the past two months, hoping demand would recover in the current quarter as has been the norm over the past few years. But the recovery has been muted, leaving mills and traders with big stockpiles of steel products. China's iron ore imports dropped to a six-month low of 57.69 million tonnes in April, as falling steel prices forced mills to buy more iron ore from old stocks sitting at ports and use more domestic material, according to data on Thursday. Offer prices for imported iron ore cargoes in China fell by up to $2 per tonne on Friday, said industry consultancy Umetal and miners sold material at far lower prices this week. BHP Billiton sold 61.5-grade MAC iron ore fines at $139.65 per tonne at a tender on Thursday, down from a previous sale of $143, traders said. BHP also sold 58-grade Yandi fines at $129.65 a tonne versus $136.61 at a prior deal in April. Top iron ore miner Vale is tendering a combined cargo of fines and lumps on Friday, after selling 169,000 tonnes of 64.94-grade lump ore at $146.21, down from $152 at a sale of a similar grade in March. "We are wary of the potential for short-term inventory cycles to depress import demand in China over the next few months and see that risk to our price forecasts to have shifted to the downside in the near term," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0716 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4150 -40.00 -0.95 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 142 -2.00 -1.39 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.3 -2.00 -1.42 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.72 -2.08 -1.46 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3140 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Ed Davies)