Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar eyeing worst week since Feb

* Iron ore at below $140/T, first time since Feb * China mills may cut output if price slide extends-trader By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - China steel futures fell for the fourth time in five sessions on Friday as weak demand continued to gnaw at investor sentiment, dragging down the price of raw material iron ore to below $140 a tonne for the first time since February. Shanghai rebar is also headed for its steepest weekly drop since February as slow-moving steel products weighed on prices, and some traders say Chinese steel producers could curb output if the slump extends. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to 4,175 yuan a tonne by 0526 GMT. It was down 1.7 percent for the week, its biggest slide since mid-February when it fell more than 3 percent. The weakness in the steel market pushed buyers out of the spot iron ore market, with benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI falling 1.4 percent to $139.30 a tonne on Thursday, its lowest since Feb. 24, based on data from Steel Index. "The steel market doesn't look encouraging. Even if mills buy at the current iron ore prices, there's very little margin to be had," said a trader in Shanghai. "Even for traders it is difficult to take positions because it's very difficult to resell at the moment without incurring a loss." A holder of Indian 52-percent grade cargo was willing to resell the material at nearly $90 per tonne, the trader said, which is more than $10 lower than Monday's prices. "If the situation continues, by the end of May you may see some mills cutting production," he said. Chinese mills increased output to record levels over the past two months, hoping demand would recover in the current quarter as has been the norm over the past few years. But the recovery has been muted, leaving mills and traders with big stockpiles of steel products. China's iron ore imports dropped to a six-month low of 57.69 million tonnes in April, as falling steel prices forced mills to buy more iron ore from old stocks sitting at ports and use more domestic material, according to data on Thursday. Offer prices for imported iron ore cargoes in China fell by up to $2 per tonne on Friday, said industry consultancy Umetal and miners sold material at far lower prices this week. BHP Billiton sold 61.5-grade MAC iron ore fines at $139.65 per tonne at a tender on Thursday, down from a previous sale of $143, traders said. BHP also sold 58-grade Yandi fines at $129.65 a tonne versus $136.61 at a prior deal in April. Top iron ore miner Vale is tendering a combined cargo of fines and lumps on Friday, after selling 169,000 tonnes of 64.94-grade lump ore at $146.21, down from $152 at a sale of a similar grade in March. "We are wary of the potential for short-term inventory cycles to depress import demand in China over the next few months and see that risk to our price forecasts to have shifted to the downside in the near term," Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0526 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR OCT2 4175 -15.00 -0.36 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 142 -2.00 -1.39 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 139.3 -2.00 -1.42 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 140.72 -2.08 -1.46 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Miral Fahmy)