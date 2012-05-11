FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar eyeing worst week since Feb
#Asia
May 11, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Iron Ore-Shanghai rebar eyeing worst week since Feb

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Iron ore at below $140/T, first time since Feb
    * China mills may cut output if price slide extends-trader

    By Manolo Serapio Jr	
    SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - China steel futures fell for
the fourth time in five sessions on Friday as weak demand
continued to gnaw at investor sentiment, dragging down the price
of raw material iron ore to below $140 a tonne for the first
time since February.	
    Shanghai rebar is also headed for its steepest weekly drop
since February as slow-moving steel products weighed on prices,
and some traders say Chinese steel producers could curb output
if the slump extends.	
    The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.4 percent to 4,175
yuan a tonne by 0526 GMT. 	
    It was down 1.7 percent for the week, its biggest slide
since mid-February when it fell more than 3 percent.	
    The weakness in the steel market pushed buyers out of the
spot iron ore market, with benchmark 62-percent grade iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI falling 1.4 percent to $139.30 a tonne on
Thursday, its lowest since Feb. 24, based on data from Steel
Index.	
    "The steel market doesn't look encouraging. Even if mills
buy at the current iron ore prices, there's very little margin
to be had," said a trader in Shanghai.	
    "Even for traders it is difficult to take positions because
it's very difficult to resell at the moment without incurring a
loss."	
    A holder of Indian 52-percent grade cargo was willing to
resell the material at nearly $90 per tonne, the trader said,
which is more than $10 lower than Monday's prices.	
    "If the situation continues, by the end of May you may see
some mills cutting production," he said.	
    Chinese mills increased output to record levels over the
past two months, hoping demand would recover in the current
quarter as has been the norm over the past few years. 	
    But the recovery has been muted, leaving mills and traders
with big stockpiles of steel products.	
    China's iron ore imports dropped to a six-month low of 57.69
million tonnes in April, as falling steel prices forced mills to
buy more iron ore from old stocks sitting at ports and use more
domestic material, according to data on Thursday.
 	
    Offer prices for imported iron ore cargoes in China fell by
up to $2 per tonne on Friday, said industry consultancy Umetal
and miners sold material at far lower prices this week.	
    BHP Billiton  sold 61.5-grade MAC iron ore
fines at $139.65 per tonne at a tender on Thursday, down from a
previous sale of $143, traders said. BHP also sold 58-grade
Yandi fines at $129.65 a tonne versus $136.61 at a prior deal in
April.	
    Top iron ore miner Vale is tendering a combined
cargo of fines and lumps on Friday, after selling 169,000 tonnes
of 64.94-grade lump ore at $146.21, down from $152 at a sale of
a similar grade in March.	
    "We are wary of the potential for short-term inventory
cycles to depress import demand in China over the next few
months and see that risk to our price forecasts to have shifted
to the downside in the near term," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia said in a note.	
        	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0526 GMT
                                                                                        
  Contract                          Last    Change   Pct Change
  SHFE REBAR OCT2                   4175    -15.00        -0.36
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX                142     -2.00        -1.39
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     139.3     -2.00        -1.42
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            140.72     -2.08        -1.46
                                                                                        
  Rebar in yuan/tonne
  Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
  	
	
 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

