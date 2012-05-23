FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Ore-China steel touches 7-mth low, demand weak
May 23, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Iron Ore-China steel touches 7-mth low, demand weak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Rebar futures hit lowest since Nov. 24
    * Iron ore index edges higher
    * Rebound seen short-lived as steel remains sluggish

 (Updates Shanghai rebar price)	
    SHANGHAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel futures fell
more than 2 percent to a seven-month low on Wednesday, hit by a
shaky demand outlook in the world's top steel producer, while
risk aversion ahead of a meeting of European leaders to tackle
the mounting euro zone debt crisis also kept traders at bay.	
    Although a state-backed newspaper has said that China would
fast track approvals for infrastructure projects, investors are
wondering whether that move alone would help counter falling
demand from the property slowdown.
  	
    "Sentiment is negative with the euro zone crisis brewing in
the background. Investors also don't hold high hopes that the
Chinese government's recent comments on support for the economy
will significantly boost demand," said Wang Jin, an analyst with
Everbright Futures in Shanghai. "June and July are also a period
of weak demand for steel, so the supply glut will pressure
prices."	
    The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a seven-month low of 3,996
yuan ($630) per tonne before recovering slightly by the end of
the day as tepid demand and a supply glut weighed on prices.	
    By 0730 GMT, the contract was down 1.35 percent at 4,019
yuan per tonne.	
    Globally, all eyes are on results of the European Union
summit later on Wednesday, where EU leaders will seek ways to
breathe life into their stricken economies.
  	
    Fears of the spread of a euro zone contagion have gripped
financial markets in recent weeks, revived by fears that Greece
could leave the bloc and Spain's banking stability following a
raft of downgrades for its 16 lenders.	
    In China, Premier Wen Jiabao has promised additional efforts
to support growth, while Vice-Premier Li Keqiang has said the
country will stick to active fiscal and prudent monetary policy
to maintain relatively fast economic growth.
  	
    Still, Beijing said last week that it would stick to its
stance of curbing speculative property demand, dashing hopes
that it would relax its year-long clampdown on the property
sector - a key driver of China's steel demand.	
    Separately, benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content
.IO62-CNI=SI rebounded marginally on Tuesday on
bargain-hunting, with the index edging up $0.20 to $131.10 per
tonne, according to data from the Steel Index.	
    But many doubt the uptick will last.	
    Traders said sluggish demand, along with a supply glut
brought by record daily crude steel production since March and
falling rebar prices were expected force mills in the world's
No.1 steel producer to pare back output in coming weeks.	
    "We do not expect steel prices to pick up significantly
since demand is unable to absorb continued high steel output,"
the Metal Bulletin Iron Ore Index said in a daily note. "We
still see steel production having to come off highs for mills to
recover margins, and expect subsequent demand for spot iron ore
to drop as a result."	
    	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0730 GMT
                                                                                 
  Contract                          Last    Change  Pct Change                   
  SHANGHAI REBAR*                   4019    -55.00       -1.35
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX                134      0.25        0.19
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     131.1      0.20        0.15
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            132.06      0.65        0.49
                                                                                 
  *In yuan/tonne                                                                 
  #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
 ($1 = 6.3231 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
