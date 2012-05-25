FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Ore-Spot price fall pauses, sentiment poor
#Basic Materials
May 25, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

Iron Ore-Spot price fall pauses, sentiment poor

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Spot iron ore prices hover around 6-1/2 month lows
    * China appetite sluggish
    * Domestic steel prices still near 6-month low

 (Updates rebar price)	
    SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices edged
marginally higher late this week but still hovered around 6-1/2
month lows as buying appetite from China, the world's top steel
producer and iron ore buyer, remained sluggish with domestic
steel prices extending losses.	
    Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content      
.IO62-CNI=SI inched up by 40 cents to $130.30 a tonne on
Thursday, data from the Steel Index showed. Prices have fallen
around 13 percent since mid-April, and hit $129.9 a tonne on
Wednesday, their lowest level since November 2011.	
    "We have reduced our bookings from Brazil lately as steel
prices may fall further, especially since we are approaching the
weak consumption season and steel demand will wane further,"
said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.	
    The slower-than-expected recovery in steel demand in the
spring, a traditionally strong period for consumption, is
expected to lose even more pace when construction activities
slow in the summer.	
    The Chinese government said on Wednesday it would fast-track
a number of major investment projects this year as part of its
efforts to stimulate growth. 	
    Still, there are nagging doubts about whether the push will
boost China's steel demand, with a supply glut likely to weigh
on prices.	
    The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.27 percent to
4,037 yuan ($640) per tonne, hovering near a 6-month trough.  	
   	
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0730 GMT
                                                                                          
  Contract                          Last    Change  Pct Change                            
  SHANGHAI REBAR*                   4037        11        0.27
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX              132.5      0.00        0.00
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     130.3      0.40        0.31
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            131.57      0.25        0.19
                                                                                          
  *In yuan/tonne                                                                          
  #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
 ($1=6.3447 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Miral Fahmy
and Daniel Magnowski)

