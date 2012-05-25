Iron Ore-Spot price fall pauses, sentiment poor

* Spot iron ore prices hover around 6-1/2 month lows * China appetite sluggish * Domestic steel prices still near 6-month low (Updates rebar price) SHANGHAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices edged marginally higher late this week but still hovered around 6-1/2 month lows as buying appetite from China, the world's top steel producer and iron ore buyer, remained sluggish with domestic steel prices extending losses. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI inched up by 40 cents to $130.30 a tonne on Thursday, data from the Steel Index showed. Prices have fallen around 13 percent since mid-April, and hit $129.9 a tonne on Wednesday, their lowest level since November 2011. "We have reduced our bookings from Brazil lately as steel prices may fall further, especially since we are approaching the weak consumption season and steel demand will wane further," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai. The slower-than-expected recovery in steel demand in the spring, a traditionally strong period for consumption, is expected to lose even more pace when construction activities slow in the summer. The Chinese government said on Wednesday it would fast-track a number of major investment projects this year as part of its efforts to stimulate growth. Still, there are nagging doubts about whether the push will boost China's steel demand, with a supply glut likely to weigh on prices. The most-traded rebar contract for October delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange inched up 0.27 percent to 4,037 yuan ($640) per tonne, hovering near a 6-month trough. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0730 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 4037 11 0.27 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 132.5 0.00 0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 130.3 0.40 0.31 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 131.57 0.25 0.19 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.3447 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Daniel Magnowski)