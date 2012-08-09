FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iron Ore-Spot prices hit 2-1/2 yr low, sentiment bearish
August 9, 2012 / 4:56 AM / in 5 years

Iron Ore-Spot prices hit 2-1/2 yr low, sentiment bearish

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* TSI iron ore prices at $114.9/T, lowest since December
2009
    * Traders expect further decline in steel prices
    * Shanghai rebar prices inch higher

 (Updates Shanghai rebar price, adds industrial output)
    SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices fell to the
lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years, weighed down by sluggish
demand in top consumer China, which reported disappointing
industrial output and lower inflation on Thursday, spurring
hopes for more easing moves by the central bank.
    Benchmark 62 percent-grade iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell
$1.30 from day ago to $114.90 per tonne on Wednesday, its lowest
point since Dec. 29, 2009, according to data from The Steel
Index.
    China's annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low in
July, while industrial output growth slowed to the weakest in
more than three years, suggesting that the central bank has
scope to ease monetary policy further after rate cuts in June
and July to keep the economy on track to meet an official 2012
growth target of 7.5 percent.  
    A further deceleration in the producer price index, which
fell 2.9 percent from a year earlier, also underscores sluggish
demand and overcapacity in some industries.
    Most analysts expect Beijing to cut rates again in the third
quarter, but traders said the government needed to take more
action to boost infrastructure investment in order to lift steel
demand, which has suffered in part because of a crackdown on the
property market that has curbed construction of residential
projects.
    "The problem is there is no demand for steel. What steel
mills and other end users really need right now are orders.
Without a pickup in physical demand, the supply glut will worsen
even if they were to get more credit from banks," said a trader
with a large state-owned trading company in Beijing.
    The most-traded January rebar contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange inched up 0.65 percent to 3,691 yuan
($581) per tonne, still within sight of a record low of 3,631
yuan struck on Friday. 
    Still, any economic improvement will be fragile as the euro
zone debt crisis and a sluggish U.S. recovery keep global growth
at a low ebb, the main factor that pushed China's new export
orders in July into their steepest fall in eight months. 
    Chinese steel prices have already fallen 11 percent since
the start of the year and are down 16 percent since this year's
high of 4,405 yuan struck in April. The slump in prices has also
pushed many steel mills into the red.
    Market participants see few prospects for steel prices and
iron ore demand to stage a convincing rebound in the second half
of the year, since demand will only have a small window for a
pickup in September-October before slipping into a lull again
through the winter months.
    "As long as Beijing doesn't ease its controls on the
property sector, we may not be able to see a significant rebound
in steel demand," said Qiu Yuecheng, an analyst with XiBen New
Line Co Ltd, a steel products trading platform in Shanghai.
    "Some investors are seeing a floor price of 3,500 yuan, but
I expect prices to fall to as low as 3,300 yuan before posting a
sizeable rebound towards the end of the first quarter," the
trader said. 
  Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0700 GMT
                                                                                             
  Contract                          Last    Change  Pct Change                               
  SHANGHAI REBAR*                   3691     24.00        0.65
  PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX                117     -0.75       -0.64
  THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX     114.9     -1.30       -1.12
  METAL BULLETIN INDEX            118.92      0.20        0.17
                                                                                             
  *In yuan/tonne                                                                             
  #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day
 ($1 = 6.3615 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)

