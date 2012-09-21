China steel futures dip again as caution prevails

* Rebar futures down again after heavy Thursday losses * Weak manufacturing data cuts short four-day iron ore price rally * Analysts say substantial recovery unlikely in week ahead By David Stanway BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai steel rebar futures dipped more than half a percent on Friday morning after suffering their heaviest daily fall ever in the previous session, with traders and end users still cautious even as the peak demand season nears. The most traded rebar contract for January delivery ended Friday morning at 3,463 yuan per tonne, down 20 yuan after a volatile session, and few expect any substantial recovery ahead of China's Oct. 1 week-long national holiday. "Steel plants still need to buy but they are being careful and controlling volumes. Many are staying away because they are reducing risks especially before the holiday and the 18th Party Congress," said a southern China-based trader. China's ruling Communist Party is expected to convene in mid-October and traders hope that a once-in-a-decade change of leadership could also usher in new measures aimed at boosting China's flagging economy. Responding to disappointing manufacturing data, Shanghai rebar futures shed more than 4 percent on Thursday, their biggest daily drop ever, putting an end to a solid two-day recovery that pushed prices up to their highest in over a month. Global iron ore prices also ended their four-day rally on Thursday, with Metal Bulletin's index .IO62-CNO=MB dipping $1.74 to $110.96 a tonne. "We have seen recently that traders have been looking for good news, with the central government's infrastructure investment and then the U.S. stimulus, but the impact has not been lasting," said the trader. The global market is looking to China -- by far the world's biggest iron ore consumer and steel producer -- to take the lead in propping up the sector, but analysts said there was little hope of any substantial new stimulus, and little chance that overproducing local mills would reduce output. "The problem is that every time prices recover, the mills just start to produce more steel again," said Xu Zhongbo, head of Beijing Metal Consulting. Xu said there was still a severe shortage of money in the economy, especially among local governments reeling from a decline in land sales, and a big surge in steel demand was unlikely even in the coming peak season. Even if demand does improve in October, the impact on prices could be limited by lingering oversupply issues. Hebei Iron and Steel, China's biggest steel producer, said on Thursday that it would raise the October delivery prices of its hot-rolled coil, but other products would remain unchanged or even see cuts. Beijing said earlier this month that it would invest more than $150 billion in new infrastructure projects but it was little more than a "paper" stimulus, said Xu, and the entire industrial chain -- from iron miner to steel mill -- was still facing its worst winter ever. Although iron ore prices have recovered from their three-year lows early this month, there was still room for further declines, said Cameron Hunt, director of Metal Bulletin's iron ore index. "There is not much supply constraint for imported material, so lower prices would impact on high-cost domestic material more than imported volumes. We believe that there is downward room for prices." Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHANGHAI REBAR* 3463 -20.00 -0.57 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 109.75 -4.25 -3.73 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 109.1 -0.40 -0.37 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 110.96 -1.74 -1.54 *In yuan/tonne #Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day (Editing by Ed Davies)