Shanghai rebar falls, pressure on iron ore as restocking stalls

* Iron ore may fall below $100 again amid uncertainty-SSY * Trading activity thins ahead of China holiday By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - China steel futures fell on Wednesday for the first time in three sessions, putting more pressure on spot iron ore prices that may fall below $100 per tonne again this week as a slowdown dents steel demand in the world's top consumer. Iron ore has struggled to sustain price gains since rebounding from a three-year low of $86.70 this month, with the outlook for Chinese steel demand staying blurry despite a recent increase in spot steel and futures prices. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell nearly 1 percent to 3,514 yuan ($560) per tonne on Wednesday. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was unchanged at $103.70 a tonne on Tuesday, according to data provider Steel Index. Most Chinese steel mills have stocked up on iron ore ahead of a week-long National Day holiday next week, limiting activity in the physical market. Many traders were also heading to a major industry conference in China's port city of Dalian. "Most of the mills have taken action in advance so I expect prices to stabilise or even soften a bit for the rest of the week," said a Shanghai-based trader. Uncertainty about the outlook for steel demand in China is also likely to pressure prices, with the sentiment boost from Beijing's approval of more than $150 billion in infrastructure projects this month fading. "It's going to be very volatile ultimately, my personal feeling is that it will probably go below $100 this week," said Jamie Pearce, head of iron ore brokering at SSY Futures, part of the shipbrokering group Simpson Spence and Young. Iron ore fell to one-week lows this week despite firmer steel prices as Chinese mills managed inventories of the raw material without a clear outlook for steel demand and end-user consumption remained sluggish overall. But some traders say iron ore prices are unlikely to go below $90 per tonne again. "If the price goes below $100, domestic supply in China would fall dramatically and this would increase imports which would then support prices back up again," said a second iron ore trader in Shanghai. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0458 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN3 3514 -33.00 -0.93 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 105.5 +1.25 +1.20 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 103.7 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.32 +0.12 +0.11 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan)