UPDATE 1-Iron ore steady ahead of holiday, eyes worst quarter ever

* China steel futures have worst quarter in 2 years * Iron ore eyeing first monthly gain in six * Top market China on holiday Oct 1-5 (Updates rebar price, adds monthly milestone for iron ore) By Manolo Serapio Jr SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Spot iron ore prices steadied on Friday in limited activity as China winds down ahead of a week-long holiday next week, although the raw material is headed for its worst quarter ever as China's slowdown slashed demand. Shanghai steel futures edged up, tracking other commodities and equities amid optimism over economic reforms unveiled by debt-hit Spain and for China to take more steps to boost its slowing economy. Some traders expect iron ore prices to rise after the Oct. 1-5 National Day break, with Chinese steel mills likely to return to the spot market to replenish stockpiles, although further gains hinge on a recovery in steel prices. The most-traded rebar contract for January delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.8 percent at 3,597 yuan ($570) a tonne. Weaker demand in China, the world's biggest steel consumer and producer, has weighed on prices of both steel and iron ore over the last few months, with Shanghai rebar futures falling 10 percent by the end of the September quarter, their steepest loss since April-June 2010. Benchmark iron ore with 62 percent iron content .IO62-CNI=SI was flat at $104.20 a tonne on Thursday, according to data provider Steel Index. For September, iron ore is up nearly 17 percent, after five straight months of declines. But with the price down more than 22 percent so far for the September quarter, it would be the steepest quarterly drop for iron ore since Steel Index began compiling data in 2008. Destocking of iron ore in August, or Chinese steel mills running down their inventory, cut mills' purchases by about 100 million tonnes in terms of annualised demand for the steelmaking raw material, said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at Macquarie. "The result then is that as soon as you stop the destocking, as soon as you stop sourcing from stockpiles and go back to the market, buying activity increases and the prices go up. There was very little actual restocking activity but just an end to destocking," Train said at an industry conference in China's coastal city of Dalian. "The market is now looking understocked. There are a lot of potential buyers on the sidelines, but at the moment uncertainty is prevailing and no one is willing to take the risk." But some traders say there is a chance iron ore prices could bounce back after China's Golden Week holiday. "Most people believe prices will increase after the holiday because, given the long break, some mills would need to go back to the market and purchase. I'm seeing a $5 increase in prices after the holiday," said an iron ore trader in the port city of Rizhao in China's eastern Shandong province. Expectations that Beijing may announce more measures to stimulate a slowing economy after the week-long break should also support prices, he said. China's approval of 1 trillion yuan in infrastructure projects this month helped iron ore and Shanghai rebar prices recover from three-year lows, although the upward momentum has since waned. Shanghai rebar futures and iron ore indexes at 0718 GMT Contract Last Change Pct Change SHFE REBAR JAN3 3597 +29.00 +0.81 PLATTS 62 PCT INDEX 106 +0.00 +0.00 THE STEEL INDEX 62 PCT INDEX 104.2 +0.00 +0.00 METAL BULLETIN INDEX 106.59 +0.00 +0.00 Rebar in yuan/tonne Index in dollars/tonne, show close for the previous trading day ($1=6.3025 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by David Stanway in DALIAN; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) (manolo.serapio@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3884; Reuters Messaging: manolo.serapio.reuters.com@reuters.net)