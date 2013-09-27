FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy yields rise, Europe shares fall after debt sale
September 27, 2013 / 9:44 AM / 4 years ago

Italy yields rise, Europe shares fall after debt sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italian yields and debt insurance costs rose, while European shares hit session lows on Friday after a poorly-received bond auction due to a mounting political crisis in Rome.

Italy paid the highest yield since June to borrow over 10-years at an auction of 6 billion euros of bonds. Demand as measured by bid/cover was 1.4 for the 10-year bond versus 1.5 at the end of August.

Italian 10-year yields were up 9 basis points at 4.44 percent after the sale, with 5-year credit default swaps up 4 bps to 250 bps, according to Markit.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index hit a session low of 1,251.62 points after the auction data. It was trading 0.4 percent lower at 1,252.80 points. (Reporting by London markets teams, writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

