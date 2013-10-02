FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian shares, bonds rally after Berlusconi's comments
October 2, 2013 / 11:55 AM / 4 years ago

Italian shares, bonds rally after Berlusconi's comments

PARIS/LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Italian shares and bonds briefly extended their gains on Wednesday after centre-right leader Silvio Berlusconi backtracked from his attempts to bring down the government.

Milan’s FTSE MIB share index extended its gains, rising by as much as 1.8 percent on the day after Berlusconi told the Senate his People of Freedom party would support Prime Minister Enrico Letta in a confidence vote.

Ten-year Italian yields briefly fell to day’s lows of 4.34 percent. They last stood down 10 basis points at 4.37 percent.

