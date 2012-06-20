LCH.Clearnet SA raises margin call on Italian debt

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA will increase the cost of using Italian government bonds to raise funds via its repo service, the company said on Wednesday, following up a similar move on Spanish debt made earlier this week.

The clearing house said it would raise the initial margin on debt with a maturity of between two and 15 years with effect from close of business on June 21. The largest move was in the seven to 10-year maturity sector where the charge rose to 9.5 percent from 8.3 percent, according to a notice on its website.

The increase in margin calls follows similar moves on Spanish debt on Tuesday, sparked by a sudden rapid rise in Spain’s borrowing costs on the back of concerns it might need to seek a sovereign bailout.