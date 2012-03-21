FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LCH.Clearnet SA cuts margin calls on Spain, France
March 21, 2012

LCH.Clearnet SA cuts margin calls on Spain, France

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - Clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA has cut the cost of using most classes of Spanish and French debt to raise funds following recent falls in the countries’ bond yields.

It cut the initial margin required on 1.25-2-year French debt by 20 basis points to 1.50 percent but raised it for 3.25-7-year maturities. For 1.25-2-year Spanish paper it lowered the margin by 30 bps to 2.10 percent, a notice on the clearing house’s website said.

The margins on French bonds of 7-10-year maturities were cut by 35 bps to 4.25 percent and by 13 bps for the Spanish 7-10-year bracket.

The changes are effective from March 26.

