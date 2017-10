TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - The yen weakened and the Nikkei share average rose on Friday after the Bank of Japan eased policy by expanding its bond buying programme and extending the target of its bond buying to debt with three years to maturity from two years now.

The dollar rose as high as 81.35 yen from below 81 yen, while the Nikkei share average rose more than 1 percent to 9,682.81.