BOJ: to buy 8-12 trillion yen of JGBs per month
October 31, 2014 / 8:24 AM / 3 years ago

BOJ: to buy 8-12 trillion yen of JGBs per month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it plans to buy 8 to 12 trillion yen ($72 - 108 billion) of Japanese Government Bonds per month in principle, following the central bank’s surprise easing earlier in the day.

Within this framework, the central bank plans to buy 2.4 to 3.6 trillion yen of bonds maturing in five to 10 years and 3.0 to 7.2 trillion yen in bonds maturing in one to five years, the bank also said.

1 US dollar = 111.1600 Japanese yen Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill

