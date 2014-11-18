Japan 1-year bill sold at negative yield for first time

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japanese one-year government bills were sold for the first time at negative yields on Tuesday, underlining strong demand for the debt under the Bank of Japan’s qualitative and quantitative easing policy, through which it buys big amounts of short-term debt.

The Ministry of Finance sold 2.312 trillion yen ($19.84 billion) of one-year bills in which the average accepted yield was -0.0029 percent.