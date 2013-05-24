CORRECTED-Derivatives trade booms in wake of Japan stock slide

(CORRECTS stimulus amount in graf 3)

By Helen Bartholomew

LONDON, May 24 (IFR) - Investors betting on a continuation of Japan’s six-month runaway bull market suffered their biggest scare yet on Thursday as the Nikkei 225 lost more than 7% - its largest one-day loss in more than two years.

But a corresponding spike in the Nikkei Volatility Index, from 27 to 48, translated into bumper derivatives activity, ensuring that the Japan story remains one of the year’s most important revenue-drivers for equity derivatives flow desks.

The dramatic shift reignited concerns about the strength of a rally that has seen the Nikkei gain more than 60% since the start of the year, on the back of a stimulus package of at least 120 trillion yen (US$1.19trn) intended to boost inflation to 2% over the next two years.

“The move seems to be technical as Japan is up almost 15% this month, so it seems to be a natural correction,” said Murray Roos, co-head of equities, EMEA at Deutsche Bank. “Sell-offs in bull markets are always violent and there’s a lot of leverage in Japan right now as investors have borrowed money to buy the market, so any moves have been exacerbated.”

In addition to the technical drivers, concerns have risen regarding global growth and a potential end to central bank intervention. Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke triggered a weak S&P 500 close on Wednesday, while Chinese PMI figures released on Thursday morning by HSBC came in below analyst expectations at 49.6 - the lowest level since October.

But amid the huge swings, equities specialists remained calm, with many still expecting further upside. Prior to the fall, analysts at BNP Paribas upgraded their year-end Nikkei target to 18,000 after the index surged beyond the bank’s previous 15,000 target to hit a 5.5-year high of 15,942 on Thursday morning.

“This kind of sharp sell-off is often a feature of a market with strong momentum. In the last few weeks we’ve seen enormous acceleration but it has been a little too quick and it hasn’t all come on the back of real money,” said Alvise Munari, global head of equity sales and structuring at Morgan Stanley.

“If you look at open interest in the futures market, a lot of new longs have been established around the 14,000 to 15,000 range and even further up, and a lot of it was leveraged money. When it comes down, it comes down very fast.”

DAYS LIKE THESE

The shattering of the upward momentum only added to the increased activity that equity and derivatives desks have reported over recent months. According to an equity derivatives head at one European house, Japanese equity derivative flows enjoyed one of the most active days yet on Thursday, with billions of dollars worth of trades that included pension funds selling volatility, both outright and via spreads.

“Higher volatility means you’ll see less keen buyers of outright calls and more interest in spreads,” said Munari. “That means there will be less leveraged delta in the market, which will still help the market nudge up, but more gently from these levels.”

Continued upside seemed to be the view of hedge funds, which took advantage of lower levels to buy upside calls, while asset managers took the opportunity to sell back their hedged calls, as many traders noted that the smart money was buying rather than selling through the turmoil, which failed to put more than a slight dent in upside expectations.

“It still wouldn’t be surprising for the rally to continue and the Nikkei to hit 18,000 by year-end, but for the yen to get past 110 might be more of a battle,” said Roos at Deutsche.

However, a continued strong performance is far from certain. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s policies may have already had an unprecedented impact across Japan’s financial markets, with the yen slumping in value from 77 yen against the dollar last September to a high of 103.5 yen on Thursday morning, but the real economic impact remains unclear.

“The first bullish wave was driven by expectations of political change, which happened; the second by the promise of monetary, fiscal and structural change, which started well with very aggressive policy pronouncements by the BOJ. But we’re now in a new phase where the markets will start to question whether all of this will be followed through and whether it will have the impact that people are pricing in,” said Munari. “Nobody knows for sure whether it will work in practice.” (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Matthew Davies)