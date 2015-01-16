FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners' net selling of Japan stocks biggest in 5 months
January 16, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

Foreigners' net selling of Japan stocks biggest in 5 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Foreign investors' net selling of
Japanese stocks during the last week was the biggest in five
months as their risk appetite was dampened by concerns about
weak oil prices and the global economy, exchange data showed on
Friday.
    Foreigners' net selling of Japanese cash stocks was 434.90
billion yen ($3.73 billion) during Jan. 5-9, according to data
released by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
    "Investors stayed risk averse last week," said Shingo
Kumazawa, an analyst at Daiwa Securities.
    Foreigners' net selling in Japanese futures was 778.5
billion yen last week, the highest since the second week of
December.

($1 = 116.5200 yen)

 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)

