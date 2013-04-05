FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ten-year JGB yield reverses earlier fall to record low, rebounds sharply
April 5, 2013

Ten-year JGB yield reverses earlier fall to record low, rebounds sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds rebounded sharply from record lows on Friday as investors locked in gains a day after the Bank of Japan unveiled sweeping monetary stimulus to revive the economy.

The 10-year yield climbed 18 basis points to 0.615 percent in the afternoon session after dropping as much as 12 basis points in the morning to a record low of 0.315 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures dropped 2.49 points to 143.55 on the day to a near two-month low. They hit a record high of 146.41 in morning trade.

