TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest level in nearly 10 years on Tuesday, triggered by concerns over the euro zone after a deadlock in Italy’s election and expectations of bold monetary easing from the Bank of Japan.

The 10-year yield slipped 2.5 basis points to 0.680 percent.

Earlier, the five-year yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.115 percent to a record low.