TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange halted trade in Japanese government bond futures in the after hours session on Friday after excessive price declines.

Trading will resume after a 10-minute halt. Ten-year JGB futures ended down 1 point at 143.73 in the regular trading session on Friday.

Volatility in the JGB markets has surged after last week’s sweeping monetary policy overhaul by the Bank of Japan.