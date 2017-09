TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s finance ministry said on Thursday it has delayed the announcement of the two-year debt auction results until around 0415 GMT due to a technical glitch.

The finance ministry usually unveils the auction results at 0345 GMT.

It offered 2.9 trillion yen ($29.68 billion) worth of two-year Japanese government bonds with a coupon rate of 0.10 percent.