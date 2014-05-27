Japan 40-year government bond sold at highest yield of 1.790 pct

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - An auction of 400 billion yen ($3.90 billion) 40-year Japanese government bonds on Tuesday produced a highest accepted yield of 1.790 percent, with 29.7674 percent of the bids accepted at that yield, the Ministry of Finance said. Details were as follows: Highest accepted yield 1.790 pct Coupon rate 1.7 pct Bids accepted at highest yield 29.7674 pct Issue date May 29, 2014 Maturity date March 20, 2054 For more information on Japanese government bond auction history, click on (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)