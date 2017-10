TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices extended losses on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan left policy unchanged, refraining from announcing a new long-dated funding operation some investors had hoped.

The September 10-year JGB futures fell more than a half point to as low as 142.44 while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs rose 4.5 basis points to 0.880 percent.