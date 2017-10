TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - Ten-year Japanese government bond futures fell as much as 66 ticks in Friday afternoon trade, extending early session losses and underscoring the volatility in the market after last week’s sweeping monetary policy overhaul by the Bank of Japan.

Ten-year futures contracts were down 74 ticks at 143.99 by 0337 GMT after falling as low as 143.84 earlier in the afternoon session.

They settled the morning trade 23 ticks lower at 144.50.