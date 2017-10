TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange briefly halted trade in Japanese government bond futures on Monday after a sharp rise following the Bank of Japan’s first government bond buying operations since it announced aggressive monetary easing last week.

The trading halt came after 10-year JGB futures rose 1 point to 145.02. They were trading at 145.14 by 0347 GMT.

Ten-year futures ended the morning session 0.88 point higher at 144.90.